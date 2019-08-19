Cornyn hears regional concerns from local leaders

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, joined Permian Basin leaders Monday to discuss how the region’s energy revolution has created explosive growth along with a multitude of challenges.

The roundtable took place at the Permian Basin Petroleum Museum and dialogue focused on the need to address local transportation, education, health care, housing and workforce training issues.

Permian Strategic Partnership Secretary Don Evans said the region is navigating one of the most exciting eras in the Permian Basin’s history. He said the surge in economic success seen now is more than what is expected during a boom-bust cycle and is driven by technological advancements in the industry that are expanding production capabilities.

Evans said the Permian Strategic Partnership’s coalition of 19 energy companies aims to strengthen local communities.

“These companies and CEOs are committed to do all we can to provide leadership and work in public-private kind of ways to take on and handle these difficult challenges that we have,” he said.

The problems that coexist with periods of prosperity like attracting and supporting a larger workforce and continuing infrastructure improvements will require local, state and federal solutions.

“What’s happening out here is not just more people coming to live here, more traffic, more congestion and schools that need help, but it’s really changing the world in a lot of ways,” Evans said.

Odessa Chamber President and CEO Renee Earls said the Permian Basin enhances America’s standing on a global scale but is often overlooked when it comes to federal funding.

“We know what we offer here, and we know how important we are,” she said. “We’re critical to the economy and we want the rest of Texas and the rest of the country to see that.”

Cornyn said the roundtable event allows him to share not only the story of economic success found in the energy-producing area, but also the obstacles such as funding that limit Midland-Odessa’s ability to push development to needed levels.

“It’s going to take not only money that the state of Texas is providing to execute this plan,” Cornyn said. “It’s going to take working together with the federal government and local stakeholders to make this come into being.”