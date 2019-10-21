Annual Green Scene Festival this week

The festival begins Oct. 26 and runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Evening events for Saturday include dark sky programs, a live music performance by Strahan & the Good Neighbors, and a charity auction at the Starlight Theatre Restaurant & Bar. All proceeds from this event will benefit the Terlingua Community Garden and the newly-formed Terlingua Dark Sky Alliance.

The festival continues Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes demonstrations about solar power, rainwater harvesting, wild edible plants found in the area, Native American cooking methods, organic desert gardening, landscaping with native desert plants and alternative building materials.

The Big Bend region is widely recognized to have some of the darkest skies in the United States, which makes the area well-suited for astronomical study and astro-tourism, a news release said.

Big Bend National Park received recognition from the International Dark-sky Association (IDA) as an International Dark Sky Park in 2012 and Big Bend Ranch State Park received their designation in 2017. The communities of Terlingua and Study Butte lie between the two parks and many astro-enthusiasts are working to get protections for surrounding communities.

Dark sky programs and information will be provided by staff from BBRSP, BBNP and local organizations. Representatives from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Sustainability Branch will be there to provide information and answer questions about sustainable living.