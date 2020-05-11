Nursing home testing needs coordination

With the White House administration recommending that all nursing home residents and staff be tested for coronavirus in the next two weeks, Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said medical and health professionals in Ector County don’t know what that would look like yet.

“I don’t think we have an answer for that just yet,” he said. He said that nursing homes have always been listed as some of the highest at risk.

“There is talks of how we’re gonna get this done with the nursing homes, but periodic testing would require a lot more effort and coordination so at least we can do one set of initial tests if that’s what’s necessary and ORMC will gladly participate in some way.”

He said that they would not use the rapid tests because they don’t have enough and to complete those tests they would need the nursing home leadership to reach out to the hospitals and the health department.

Medical Center Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said that the work would be similar to what MCH and ORMC did while testing employees and residents at Madison Medical Resort nursing home in Odessa.

“We do have those conversations probably everyday if not every other day regarding the nursing homes and what we need to do to change things moving forward,” she said.

Regarding payments for those tests, “It’s all not coming from the hospital billing,” she said, “it’s the nursing home paying for the employees or the residents.”

She also said that based on how many employees or residents are tested, the pricing would differ.

A press release sent out Monday by Gov. Greg Abbott’s press office said that Abbott directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, and the Texas Department of State Health Services to test 100 percent of residents and staff in Texas nursing homes. Abbott instructed those entities to develop and implement a plan based on the guidance of Vice President Mike Pence and Dr. Deborah Birx, the release detailed.

Abbott was quoted in the release saying that this collaboration “will ensure that any potential clusters of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes are quickly detected and contained.”

During Monday’s virtual hospital briefing, County Commissioner Eddy Shelton reported that there has been 100 positive cases of COVID-19 in Ector County.

Saravanan said that it’s important to be cautious with gatherings and said that more antibody testing will give more direction of where Ector County is on the curve.

“Right now,” he said, “we are just as much in the dark as we were before,” but that now residents are living in a riskier environment than they were a few weeks ago before the economy started to reopen, he added.

Shelton reported that out of 1,572 tests, 100 have been positive, 1,393 have been negative, 79 are pending and 72 have recovered. According to the Ector County website there have been four COVID-19 related deaths of county residents.

The Ector County Coliseum drive-thu test site has received 239 calls and out of 87 tests, nine have been positive, 78 have been negative and no cases are pending.

MCH President and CEO Russell Tippin said that out of 864 tests MCH has had 56 positives. One new case was reported positive over the weekend and was sent home, he said. He added that MCH has had 783 negatives, 25 pending and there are no positive patients or persons under investigation in the hospital.

One person tested positive from the National Guard testing.

ORMC President Stacey Brown said that out of 334 tests, 15 have been positive, 316 have been negative and three are pending.

Saravanan referenced children in New York City who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 saying, “The fact that it gets them sick enough to be hospitalized is different than what we had seen before from China or Italy where we were not even considering kids getting sick from this.”

He said that Children are still a much smaller proportion of the illness demographic and said that it’s still going to affect older people more.

Shelton said that the average age of COVID-19 positive cases in Ector County were those between the ages of 31 and 40-years-old.

As far as COVID-19 clusters, Shelton said he’s not aware of any at this time and that there aren’t any in Ector County.

The Health Department is also asking anyone who was at the 10 a.m. April 27, Acres West Funeral Chapel service to call the Ector County Health Department because, “there might have been an exposure to COVID-19 at one of the services.”