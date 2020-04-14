  • April 14, 2020

Couple reunite after COVID-19 scare

  • GREAT NEWS

    Eli Hartman

    Claudia Monclova, a COVID-19 survivor who was in the hospital for 3 weeks, leaves Odessa Regional Medical Center with her husband, Enrique Monclova, on Tuesday night. Monclova left the hospital with a sendoff from the medical staff who had treated her during her stay and will be going through physical therapy for about a week to regain strength after coming off of a ventilator at ORMC.

Posted: Tuesday, April 14, 2020 7:55 pm

Couple reunite after COVID-19 scare By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

As Claudia Monclova was wheeled out of Odessa Regional Medical Center on Tuesday evening, she was accompanied by her husband, Enrique Monclova, as the two received cheers from the hospital’s medical staff.

Claudia Monclova, 50, tested positive for coronavirus about three weeks ago, which forced her and her husband to communicate strictly through phone calls or Facetime.

At about 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, Claudia Monclova was released from ORMC after her second straight negative test for coronavirus. She had a few words to members of the media who were waiting for her in the parking lot.

“I went through hell but now I’m here,” she said. “I was given another chance.”

Enrique Monclova, 51, spoke with the Odessa American early Tuesday morning and he explained it was a good day because he received word that his wife was going to be released from ORMC. That’s a far cry from the feelings he felt three weeks ago when his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

“When I got the news that she was positive (for coronavirus), I was devastated,” he said. “… It was very heartbreaking. I was thinking of the worst things that could happen. I was comforted by a lot of friends and family. There were a lot of prayers.”

Enrique Monclova also admitted during the phone interview that a week ago he was in fear that he would lose his wife of seven years.

Despite being put on a ventilator, Claudia Monclova was able to pull through. Enrique Monclova credits the tireless work from medical professionals at ORMC. Claudia Monclova also works in the medical field as an x-ray technician and sonographer.

“There were so many people behind us,” he said. “There was so much faith and so much prayer. That’s what kept everybody going and brought my wife to where she’s at.”

Though she was released from the hospital, Claudia Monclova still has to go through physical therapy to regain strength in her muscles that haven’t been in use since she was confined to a bed.

Enrique Monclova said his wife was diagnosed with influenza A and influenza B, an ear infection and bronchitis prior to testing positive for coronavirus.

However, he said prior to those rash of illnesses his wife didn’t have any underlying conditions.

“Anything before this, she was healthy as a horse,” he said about his wife.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Ector County Health Department website details there have been 46 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 23 people recovered.

Ector County numbers reflect only residents of Ector County who have tested positive or negative or died here. The numbers do not reflect those non-residents who have tested positive or negative or died.

ORMC has had two deaths and MCH has had one death, however, the Ector County chart at tinyurl.com/wbvll46 details only two deaths due to the fact that one of the people who died was a non-resident.

There have also been 631 people tested, 516 negative results and 69 pending lab results. ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said during Tuesday’s daily press conference between Medical Center Hospital, ORMC and other agencies in Ector County that most patients recovering from coronavirus are going through physical and respiration therapy.

“At the time of discharge, there is some rehab that most of these COVID patients will require just because of the sheer number of days they spend in a hospital bed not moving around,” Saravanan said. “To get their normal strength back, they need a little bit of rehabilitation/physical therapy. That’s something we’ll arrange as well.”

About three weeks after she tested positive for coronavirus, Claudia Monclova was wheeled out of ORMC and received a standing ovation from medical personnel. The celebration took place Tuesday night on the West Campus main entrance of ORMC.

During the span when his wife was in the hospital, Enrique Monclova said he has called medical professionals at ORMC morning, noon and night. He also said her doctor, Dr. Khavar Dar, would update him every two days.

“I was staying in very close contact with the nurses that were taking care of her,” Enrique Monclova said.

Enrique Monclova said he hasn’t been tested for the coronavirus.

He explained the Ector County Health Department told him to self-isolate for a week unless he showed symptoms. Enrique Monclova followed those orders and never showed symptoms.

“They recommended me to stay home if I didn’t have any symptoms,” he said.

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

Posted on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 7:55 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

