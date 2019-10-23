Additional information released on skull found in Gardendale

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information on the human skull found near a tank battery site in Gardendale on September 10.

According to a statement released today, the victim is believed to be a white male, from 25 to 35 years of age, who died about five years ago.

ECSO deputies originally responded to a Gardendale residence at 11:43 a.m. on September 10. Deputies stated a rancher found a skull with his son.

A Crime Scene Investigation unit was called to the scene to take photos and the coroner’s office was also reportedly notified and took possession of the remains for further investigation.