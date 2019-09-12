HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Area capsules for Sept. 13

LEVELLAND LOBOS AT ANDREWS MUSTANGS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Mustang Bowl.

>> Records: Levelland 1-1; Andrews 1-1.

>> Last Week: Levelland lost to Shallowater, 28-20; Andrews def. Monahans, 44-6.

>> Broadcast: AM-1360/FM-105.5 (Andrews)

>> Last Season: Andrews def. Levelland, 42-39.

>> Notes: Levelland was outscored 14-6 in the second half of last week’s loss to Shallowater after being tied 14-14 at halftime. Lobos QB Bryant White is 26 of39 passing for 271 yards with two TDs and 15-130 rushing. RB Isaiah Salazar (25-174, 3 TDs rushing) is the leading ballcarrier. Jason Ramirez (12-97 receiving) leads the team in receptions and receiving yards. … Andrews QB Brett Leach (49-86 passing, 646 yards, five TDS) threw four touchdown passes last week as the Mustangs defeated the Loboes after a season-opening loss.

BIG SPRING STEERS AT MONAHANS LOBOES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Estes Memorial Stadium.

>> Records: Big Spring 0-2; Monahans 0-2.

>> Last Week: Big Spring lost to Sweetwater, 48-27; Monahans lost to Andrews, 44-6.

>> Broadcast: FM-95.7/FM-106.3/AM-1400 (Big Spring); FM- 98.3 (Monahans)

>> Last Season: Monahans def. Big Spring, 35-14.

>> Notes: Both programs are looking for the first victory of the season. … Monahans is struggling to get all cylinders firing in Coach Fred Staugh’s spread offense.

SEMINOLE INDIANS AT PECOS EAGLES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Rotary Field.

>> Records: Seminole 2-0; Pecos 1-1.

>> Last Week: Seminole def. Idalou, 22-21; Pecos def. Kermit, 36-24.

>> Broadcast: FM-106.3 (Seminole); AM-1400 (Pecos)

>> Last Season: Seminole def. Pecos, 47-6.

>> Notes: It’s not smoke and mirrors for Seminole. The Indians are going to line up and play smash-mouth, triple-option football all night long. … Seminole has used 14 different ball carriers through the first two games, with Devin Doerksen leading the stable of runners (8 carries, 165 yards, three touchdowns). … Pecos earned an emotional victory against the Yellow Jackets on a night the Eagles honored a pair of teammates killed in a car accident in January. ... Pecos is going to have to play assignment football on defense and take advantage of its opportunities on offense in order to win.

FORT STOCKTON PANTHERS AT EL PASO RIVERSIDE RANGERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Riverfront Stadium.

>> Records: Fort Stockton 2-0; Riverside 1-1.

>> Last Week: Fort Stockton def. Alpine, 21-6; Riverside lost to El Paso Burges, 43-7.

>> Broadcast: FM-94.3/AM-860 (Fort Stockton)

>> Last Season: Fort Stockton def. Riverside, 35-7.

>> Notes: The Panthers outscored Alpine 14-0 in the second half to pull away fro the victory. Fort Stockton used a balanced offensive attack (168 yards rushing, 135 passing) to control the game, but it was the defense that contributed heavily to the win, allowing the Fightin’ Bucks just 50 yards of total offense (40 rushing, 10 passing).

SHALLOWATER MUSTANGS AT GREENWOOD RANGERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, J.M. King Memorial Stadium.

>> Records: Shallowater 1-1; Greeenwood 2-0.

>> Last Week: Shallowater def. Levelland, 28-20; Greenwood def. Hereford, 35-14.

>> Broadcast: towntalkradio.com (Greenwood).

>> Last Season: Shallowater def. Greenwood, 55-24.

>> Notes: The Rangers amassed nearly 400 yards of total offense (384) against the Whitfaces, taking a 15-0 lead at halftime and then blowing the game open with three scores in the third quarter. Quarterback Weston Wilber threw four touchdown passes, with wide receiver Brody Ray catching a pair of them. Running back Trey Cross finished with 163 yards rushing, with one touchdown.

DENVER CITY MUSTANGS AT ALPINE FIGHTIN' BUCKS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Buck Stadium.

>> Records: Denver City 2-0; Alpine 1-1.

>> Last Week: Denver City def. Littlefield, 48-14; Alpine lost to Fort Stockton, 21-6.

>> Broadcast: AM-1240 (Alpine)

>> Last Season: Denver City def. Alpine, 47-26.

>> Notes: The Fightin’ Buck are going to look to rebound after being completely shut down by Fort Stockton a week ago. Running back Mario Hernandez, who led Alpine to a Week 1 victory against Tornillo, had just one carries for minus-3 yards against the Panthers.

McCAMEY BADGERS AT CRANE GOLDEN CRANES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, El Ave Stadium.

>> Records: McCamey 1-1; Crane 2-0.

>> Last Week: McCamey lost to Coahoma, 40-9; Crane def. Colorado City, 43-0.

>> Broadcast: myelave.com

>> Last Season: Crane def. McCamey, 26-21.

>> Notes: McCamey came back down to earth last week after a season-opening victory against Seymour. … Badgers quarterback Ivan Rubio has competed 23-of-44 passes this season for 338 yards and two scores, while Noah Torries leads McCamey’s running game with 146 yards and two touchdowns … The Golden Cranges have put gaudy numbers on the scoreboard the past two weeks, combining for 123 points in two games, both blowout victories. … Crane quarterback Jaxon Willis has thrown for more than 400 yards on the season, with wide receivers Major Martin (9 catches, 142 yards, 1 touchdown), Donny Bishop (7-123-1) and Nate Suttle (5-110-0) all above triple digits in receiving yardage.

IRAAN BRAVES AT MENARD YELLOWJACKETS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Findlay Field.

>> Records: Iraan 0-2; Menard 1-1.

>> Last Week: Iraan lost to Ozona, 65-0; Menard def. Fort Stockton JV, 46-22.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Iraan def. Menard, 25-14.

>> Notes: The Braves are struggling out of the gate, with just 259 yards of total offense through two games.

CHRISTOVAL COUGARS AT VAN HORN EAGLES

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Eagles Stadium.

>> Records: Christoval 2-0; Van Horn 1-1.

>> Last Week: Christoval def. San Angelo Grape Creek, 47-0; Van Horn def. Tornillo, 32-20.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Christoval def. Van Horn, 30-38.

>> Notes: Quarterback Jermaine Corralez directed the Eagles to their first victory of the season last week, a back-and-forth contest at Tornillo that wasn’t decided until Van Horn’s Rudy Estrada caught a 35-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Corralez. Aaron Urias caught two other TD tosses by Corralez, from 55 and 5 yards out.

WINK WILDCATS AT COAHOMA BULLDOGS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bulldog Stadium.

>> Records: Wink 1-1; Coahoma 2-0.

>> Last Week: Wink def. Stanton, 8-2; Coahoma def. McCamey, 40-9.

>> Broadcast: west11sports.com (Wink); AM-1490 (Big Spring)

>> Last Season: Wink def. Coahoma, 40-39.

>> Notes: Stanton led, 2-0, into the fourth quarter when Wink’s Zachary Rosas took the ball 23 yards to the end zone to lift the Wildcats to a wild victory in which they ran just 41 plays. … “The kids are buying into what we are selling, that playing good defense is the key to making sustained runs in November and December,” Wink coach Biran Gibson said. … It doesn’t get any easier for the Wildcats as they face a physical Bulldogs squad looking to keep a perfect start to the season intact.

MARFA SHORTHORNS AT BARKSDALE NUECES CANYON PANTHERS

>> Time, Date, Place: 6 p.m. Friday, Northcutt Stadium, Camp Wood.

>> Records: Marfa 0-2; Nueces Canyon 0-1.

>> Last Week: Marfa lost to Midland Trinity, 52-6; Nueces Canyon lost to Balmorhea, 80-34.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Nueces Canyon def. Marfa, 1-0 (forfeit).

>> Notes: This is a long trip for the Shorthorns, who follow rival Balmorhea to Camp Wood to face the Panthers.

FORT DAVIS INDIANS AT SIERRA BLANCA VAQUEROS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Gabriel Sanchez Memorial Field.

>> Records: Fort Davis 2-0; Sierra Blanca 1-1.

>> Last Week: For Davis 54, Loop 28; Animas (N.M.) def. Sierra Blanca, 61-51.

>> Broadcast: FM-92.7 (Alpine).

>> Last Season: Sierra Blanca def. Fort Davis, 62-30.

>> Notes: The Indians have been impressive under new head coach Curtis Pittman, scoring 126 points in their two victories. … Oscar Morales leads the running game with 304 yards on 15 carries, with a pair of touchowns. Blake Rubio is next with 143 yards and two touchdowns. … The Vaqueros gave up a lot of points last week to Animas, so will have to find ways to slow Fort Davis down.

GARDEN CITY BEARKATS AT BALMORHEA BEARS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bear Stadium.

>> Records: Garden City 2-0; Balmorhea 2-0.

>> Last Week: Garden City def. Morton, 69-8; Balmorhea def. Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 80-34.

>> Broadcast: None.

>> Last Season: Garden City def. Balmorhea, 53-32.

>> Notes: A meeting of two of the premier Class 1A programs in West Texas. … Currently, the Bears are ranked second in the state in the Division I poll, with the Bearkats sitting eighth in the same rankings. … The defensive side of the football for Garden City likely will be the key to this matchup as the Bearkats have allowed just four points per game through two games.

BUENA VISTA LONGHORNS AT RANKIN RED DEVILS

>> Time, Date, Place: 7 p.m. Friday, Red Devil Stadium.

>> Records: Buena Vista 1-1; Rankin 2-0.

>> Last Week: Buena Vista lost to Sterling City, 54-0; Rankin def. Klondike 70-34.

>> Broadcast: Red Devil Radio (Rankin)

>> Last Season: Rankin def. Buena Vista, 67-54.

>> Notes: The drive’s not that far for the Longhorns, but the matchup with the Red Devils will be tough. … Rankin had two quarterbacks (Titan Quigg, De’Shon Goodley) each throw for more than 125 yards, and two touchcdowns, last week against Klondike. Goodley also added 92 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the victory.

— LEE SCHEIDE, SAM WALLER