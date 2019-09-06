RockHounds to donate playoff proceeds to victims and families

The Midland RockHounds have made the playoffs for the fifth time in the last six years. Throughout the playoffs, the team, the Texas League and the RockHounds’ Major League affiliate, the A’s, want to help those affected by the Aug. 31 tragedy and show their appreciation for first responders.

Game 3 of the first round of playoffs was Friday night; Game 4 is at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 (if necessary) and Game 5 is at 2 p.m. Sept. 8 if necessary all at Security Bank Ballpark.

The following proceeds will go to victims and families:

Ticket gate proceeds from all RockHounds playoff games.

Players for the RockHounds and Sod Poodles will wear a West Texas Strong patch on their respective home jerseys for all first-round playoff games between the two teams. Both sets of jerseys will be auctioned off.

Players donated bats, gloves and jerseys to be part of a silent/live auction Friday.

Former RockHound and current Oakland Athletic Matt Chapman will send signed items for the live auction.

All homerun and strikeout dollars.

Texas League President Tim Purpura will be in town to make a league donation.

The RockHounds also will offer free tickets to all first responders. Ticket vouchers will be distributed, or first responders can visit the stadium box office to pick up tickets for any home playoff game.