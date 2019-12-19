Salvation Army assists families in need around holidays

As a single mother of four children, Kiaisha Haynes said life can be tough around the holidays.

The 30-year-old from Odessa received a helping hand from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and Empty Stocking Fund programs to give gifts to her 13-year-old girl, 12-year-old girl, 11-year-old boy and 9-year-old girl.

Haynes was one of the 237 families the Salvation Army assisted with toys, bicycles and food on Thursday morning.

“It’s a great experience,” Haynes said after loading presents into her vehicle. “Some families don’t have the money to get the stuff that they need. The Salvation Army has helped me a lot. I don’t have the kind of money to go out and buy these kinds of gifts that my kids need. I’m glad they are doing this for me and I’m happy for it. My kids will be blessed that they got these gifts.”

Salvation Army Captain Clara Gomez remembers hardships around the holidays as she grew up in a single-parent household with five children. Gomez said out of the 237 families the Salvation Army helped on Thursday there are almost 600 children that were helped.

“I’ve come from a family that struggled — a single mom with five kids,” Gomez said. “I know that was one of the most difficult times for us as a family.

“When I see families going through the same thing, it touches my heart, because I’ve been there and now I get to give back.”

Haynes said she had heard about the Angel Tree program through a cousin, but the 30-year-old Odessan admitted she was hesitant apply for help.

“I finally came and they helped me out a lot,” Haynes said. “I’m thankful for that.”

Gomez’s husband, Salvation Army Captain Juan Gomez, said he and other members of the Salvation Army have worked 37 straight days in preparation for Thursday. Juan Gomez added earlier in the week he and his wife have been at the Salvation Army until 1 a.m. or 2 a.m.

In addition to the Angel Tree and Empty Stocking Fund programs, the Salvation Army also has five more days of for its Red Kettle Campaign.

Juan Gomez said one of the highlights of his job is the ability to make a direct impact into people’s homes. He said by giving toys, bicycles and food it allows the Salvation Army to share in many people’s holidays.

“As a pastor, I enjoy going into people’s homes,” Juan Gomez said. “It’s one of those things where I get to sit with them, talk with them, eat with them and joke with them. This is an opportunity for us to go into their homes in a completely different way. We are sharing this very special day with them. We know in some small way, we are making their Christmas a little bit better. It’s very important for us.”