Border Patrol seizes 400 pounds of pot

VAN HORN U.S. Border Patrol Agents seized about 400 pounds of marijuana during the first hours of the new year.

“In some professions you get to be off for the holidays, in our line of work we remain alert and vigilant every day of the year.” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said in a news release. “We are responsible of securing our homeland along the southwest border 24/7, 365 days out of the year. I am extremely proud of our agent’s vigilance and hard work to keep our communities safe.”

On Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, at about 9 p.m. Van Horn agents were notified of a group of six individuals that appeared to be illegally present and detected with night vision technology. Agents responded to an area where they could tactically encounter the individuals to further investigate their immigration status.

On Wednesday, New Year’s Day, at approximately 2:30 a.m., agents along with a service canine approached the individuals, as the agents reached their location the individuals fled. A short while later, a service canine alerted the agents to six make-shift rectangular burlap backpacks. The contents of the backpacks tested positive for marijuana weighed about 400 pounds.

Van Horn agents are continuing to search for all the subjects who fled. The marijuana was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.