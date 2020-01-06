  • January 6, 2020

Border Patrol seizes 400 pounds of pot - Odessa American: Home

e-Edition Subscribe

Texas news

rss

People

HAVE NEWS? SUBMIT IT HERE

HAVE NEWS? SUBMIT IT HERE

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Get to know our reporters and send tips their way.

Submit news

Border Patrol seizes 400 pounds of pot

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> U.S. Customs and Border Protection Big Bend Sector

Posted: Monday, January 6, 2020 1:14 pm

Border Patrol seizes 400 pounds of pot oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

VAN HORN U.S. Border Patrol Agents seized about 400 pounds of marijuana during the first hours of the new year.

“In some professions you get to be off for the holidays, in our line of work we remain alert and vigilant every day of the year.” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Matthew Hudak said in a news release. “We are responsible of securing our homeland along the southwest border 24/7, 365 days out of the year.  I am extremely proud of our agent’s vigilance and hard work to keep our communities safe.”

On Tuesday, New Year’s Eve, at about 9 p.m. Van Horn agents were notified of a group of six individuals that appeared to be illegally present and detected with night vision technology. Agents responded to an area where they could tactically encounter the individuals to further investigate their immigration status.

On Wednesday, New Year’s Day, at approximately 2:30 a.m., agents along with a service canine approached the individuals, as the agents reached their location the individuals fled. A short while later, a service canine alerted the agents to six make-shift rectangular burlap backpacks. The contents of the backpacks tested positive for marijuana weighed about 400 pounds.

Van Horn agents are continuing to search for all the subjects who fled. The marijuana was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Posted on Monday, January 6, 2020 1:14 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
57°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: N at 12mph
Feels Like: 54°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 64°/Low 30°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 60°/Low 35°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 62°/Low 44°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]