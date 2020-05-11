Odessa man dies in single-vehicle rollover

A 29-year-old Odessa man died in a single-vehicle rollover north of Odessa.

The reported fatality happened at 10:49 Saturday four miles north of Odessa on U.S. Highway 385, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release stated.

Gen Hernandez, 29, of Odessa was reportedly traveling south in a 2001 Ford F-150 on U.S. Highway 385. The F-150 left the roadway, entered the center median, overcorrected and rolled.

Hernandez wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the press release stated.