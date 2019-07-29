  • July 29, 2019

Midland airport awarded $6M grant

Midland airport awarded $6M grant

Posted: Monday, July 29, 2019 11:26 am

The Midland International Air and Space Port has been awarded a $6 million federal grant for infrastructure improvements.

Federal funds will allow for upgrades to the terminal building and construction projects to help more efficiently move passengers and baggage by replacing five passenger boarding bridges and the outbound baggage system, a news release from the office of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn stated.

Aaron Easton, deputy director of Midland’s airport, said the improvements will increase reliability of current infrastructure that is two decades old.

The grant is administered by the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, which provides grants for the planning and development of public-use airports that are included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems.

Airports are entitled to a certain amount of AIP funding each year, based on passenger volume, the FAA website states.

“Texas’ population grows with each passing day, and as more people travel in and out of our state, it’s important our infrastructure is able to meet the demand without interfering with Texans’ quality of life,” Cornyn said in the release.

Easton said the airport has witnessed a remarkable amount of growth in the last two years.

“This is one of many projects that we’re going to have coming up here soon, all aimed at improving the passengers’ experience,” he said.

Posted on Monday, July 29, 2019 11:26 am.

