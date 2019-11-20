  • November 20, 2019

Woman convicted, sentenced for aggravated sexual assault of a child

Posted: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 5:16 pm

An Ector County Jury convicted a 36-year-old woman and sentenced her to 90 years in prison for her involvement in sexually abusing two of her sons.

Amanda James was convicted on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The 36-year-old was sentenced to 45 years in prison for each count. She won’t be eligible for parole until she has served at least 45 years in prison, an Ector County District Attorney’s Office stated in a press release.

Kortney Williams and Melissa Williams prosecuted the case, while Justin Low represented the defendant.

James and her husband, Daniel, were reportedly investigated in 2016 by FBI on charges of child pornography.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said over the phone Wednesday afternoon that Daniel James’ case is still pending.

