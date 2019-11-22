  • November 22, 2019

Torchy’s Tacos preparing for Monday’s party

Austin-based taco chain using friends, family as mock service

More Information

>> Torchy’s Tacos

>> Torchy’s Tacos Opening Party

Posted: Friday, November 22, 2019 5:05 pm

Torchy’s Tacos preparing for Monday’s party By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

Less than five months ago, Torchy’s Tacos was an empty lot that spanned an entire city block south of the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center.

Construction moved quickly for the Austin-based taco chain to ensure the newest addition to downtown Odessa would open before the December target date.

Torchy’s Tacos in Odessa will host its opening party from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and officially begin operation on Tuesday.

“They cranked this out for us,” Torchy’s Tacos of Odessa managing partner Misty Lambert said. “Torchy’s has never missed an opening. Knock on wood.”

The Facebook page for the Torchy’s Tacos Odessa opening party show there are nearly 4,000 people interested in the event with 442 listed as going. The Austin-based taco chain will be giving out free tacos, chips and dips. There will also be giveaways.

Prior to Monday’s opening party, employees of Torchy’s Tacos have invited their friends and family to go through a mock service on Friday and Saturday. Crystal Moler, 30, is part of the garnish station and has lived in the Midland-Odessa area for the last 12 years.

“There are going to actual people making the orders rather than us making the orders so we can train,” Moler said. “Actual people are coming into the restaurant and ordering food. I’m excited.

“I’m little bit (nervous for the opening party and Tuesday’s official opening), but I’m pretty confident in myself that I have been trained the right way. I’m excited to be open and start serving the public.”

Lambert said prior to being the managing partner at Torchy’s Tacos she was the general manager of the Texas Roadhouse in San Angelo for 12 years.

For full staff, Lambert expects she would need 85 employees. Lambert said she’s surpassed 100 employees and expects there will be a couple people that quit after opening week.

Lambert is expecting breakfast and lunch to be packed and she believes Torchy’s Tacos will be a destination restaurant during the evening.

“I was very blessed to get all of those people, honestly,” Lambert said. “As long as I’m at the 85 mark, I’m comfortable. It was insane. I didn’t expect the turnout that we got. I’m very blessed and we got really good employees.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

