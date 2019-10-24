Hobbs PD searching for man in connection to murder

HOBBS N.M. - Police are searching for a man in connection with the murder of a man in Hobbs, NM, earlier this month, according to a statement released Tuesday.

Police believe that 35-year-old Edward Soto, of Hobbs, was involved in the shooting of Eric Carrasco in Hobbs earlier this month.

Carrasco, 26, was found shot in a vehicle at the Motel Six in Hobbs when police responded to reports of shots fired and a vehicle striking the hotel in the early hours of Oct. 4.

A warrant for Soto was issued on Wednesday for one open count of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, the release says.

Information about the incident or the whereabouts of Soto can be reported to the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005.