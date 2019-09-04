West goes into lockout

Under the new Standard Response Protocol, the term lockout used to be shelter-in-place. This lockout was a precaution. Multiple law enforcement officers searched the area, but found no one with a weapon. The lockout was lifted at 1:15 p.m. All students and staff were safe and going back to their regular schedule.

Because this is very early in the adoption of the new Standard Response Protocol, the district said in a statement that they know there will be some confusion about the terms.

This was a lockout, not a lockdown which is still the response to an emergency situation taking place on campus, a news release said. A lockout is a precaution. Ector County ISD introduced this new response protocol at the end of last year school year and provided training then and through the summer.