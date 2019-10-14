  • October 14, 2019

1 killed in Loving County accident

1 killed in Loving County accident

Posted: Monday, October 14, 2019 5:39 pm

Odessa American

One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Loving County Oct. 11.

The accident occurred at 4:10 p.m. on State Highway 302 five miles east of Mentone. It involved a 2017 Ford F-250 and a 2019 Peterbilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer.

The driver of the Ford F-250, Sarah E. Dorman, 21, of Monahans, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Phyllis Young. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Jose P. Bonilla-Melendez, 30, of Odessa, the driver of the Peterbilt truck-tractor, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

Preliminary investigation indicates the Peterbilt was traveling west on State Highway 302.  The Ford F-250 was traveling south on a private road approaching State Highway 302.  The Peterbilt failed to yield the right of way as it turned left onto State Highway 302 and collided with the Ford F-250, a Texas Department of Public Safety news release said.    

