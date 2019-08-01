  • August 1, 2019

Posted: Thursday, August 1, 2019 5:27 pm

Texas Land Office to launch Mail for Vets program in Big Spring oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush has announced the launch of “Mail Drop,” a new program geared toward creating community engagement with veterans in the Texas state veterans homes run by the Veterans Land Board.

The program will begin with a trial run in the Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home in Big Spring. The program seeks to generate awareness within the community regarding the daily lives of the men and women who have served the nation.

Unbeknownst to many people, the news release said, veterans may not have any next-of-kin or friends left. This inspired the VLB to take action, connecting community members with a veteran near them.

Through this program, community members of all ages can write, draw or hand-make cards for veterans. Individuals are encouraged to sign up, as are schools, groups and families. Those who are interested can fill out a “Mail Drop” form on maildropvets.splashthat.com.

Once the form has been submitted, the individual will be partnered with a Veteran and provided their name, address, picture and background information to write a letter and connect with a veteran.

