  • February 24, 2020

Church takes Ash Wednesday to the streets

Church takes Ash Wednesday to the streets

Posted: Monday, February 24, 2020 2:17 pm

Posted: Monday, February 24, 2020 2:17 pm

On Ash Wednesday Connection Christian Church will be offering “Ashes to Go” for its fifth year, a new approach to a centuries-old Christian tradition.

In Odessa, the church is offering Ashes to Go at the following places:

>> 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at Stripes at Faudree Road and State Highway 191.

>> 9 a.m. Market Street on JBS Pkwy.

>> Noon Medical Center Hospital chapel.

>> 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., HEB parking lot near Chick-Fil-A on 42nd Street.

>> 7 p.m. Connection Christian Church sanctuary.

Connection Christian Church is part of a nationwide movement that has clergy and lay people visiting street corners, coffee shops, and college campuses to mark the foreheads of interested passers-by with ashes and invite them to receive a new start in their lives.

In the Christian tradition, Ash Wednesday marks the start of the holy season of Lent, a time for preparation for the celebration of Easter. For centuries, Christians have received a cross of ashes at the beginning of that season as a reminder of God’s forgiveness. Ashes to Go provides the opportunity to participate in that tradition for people who have lost their connection to a church, work during their church's services, or have never participated before, a news release said.

