Mayor to enact disaster declaration at 3

Odessa Mayor David Turner is set to enact a disaster declaration at 3 p.m. today that would declare a local emergency in Odessa and could allow the city to enact emergency housing, limit social gatherings and force those quarantined to shelter in their homes or quarantine areas.

A draft of the document was presented by Turner to city council members Tuesday night during a council work session.

The City of Odessa declaration of local disaster was drafted Tuesday, after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic and following Texas Gov. Gov. Greg Abbott issuing a State of Disaster for all Texas counties due to coronavirus.

The local document states that the city, local health agencies and political subdivisions within the region, “Now require additional tools and resources to protect the public health given the current state of the epidemic and the need for a sustained response.”

The disaster would last for only seven days but could be re-upped following the seven days. Other cities, including Dallas, Houston and El Paso, have shut down bars and limited restaurants to take out or delivery only. As of Wednesday both Ector County and Midland County had no confirmed cases. Health officials and local elected officials will not disclose how many have actually been tested and confirmed negative.

The draft came after a bit of back and forth on a state of local emergency declaration.

On Monday afternoon, the Mayor indicated he and Ector County Judge Debi Hays were looking to draft a declaration. Hays said early Monday evening that she couldn’t justify issuing a local disaster declaration at this time.

The Texas Disaster Act of 1975 details that mayors have the power to exercise the powers granted to the governor on an appropriate local scale and, “A declaration of local disaster due to this public health emergency includes the ability to reduce the possibility of exposure to disease, control the risk, promote health, compel persons to undergo additional health measures that prevent or control the spread of disease, including isolation, surveillance, quarantine, or placement of persons under public health observation, including the provision of temporary housing or emergency shelters for persons misplaced or evacuated and request assistance from the Governor of State resources.” The Texas Disaster Act can grant the mayor authority to use all available resources of state government and political subdivisions to help the city respond to the coronavirus situation.

Turner said during the city council work session on Tuesday night that he was open to feedback and that he was looking to do something regarding the declaration next week.

The proclamation has 10 sections detailing the actions taken plus eight recommendations to limit the spread of COVID-19.

>> Section 1 details that the declaration is a public health emergency and that I would be declared by the city pursuing the Texas Disaster Act.

>> Section 2 details that the local state of disaster to the public health emergency could only last seven days from the issue date and to extend that period, it needs to be renewed by the city council.

>> Section 3 details that the declaration must be given prompt and general publicity and be filed promptly with the city secretary.

>> Section 4 details that the declaration activates the City of Odessa Emergency Management Plan.

>> Section 5 details that the declaration authorizes the city to, “(1) temporarily or permanently acquire by lease, purchase, or other means sites required for temporary housing units or emergency shelters for disaster victims; and (2) enter into arrangements necessary to prepare or equip the sites for installation and use of temporary housing units or emergency shelters, including arrangements necessary for the transportation and purchase of temporary housing units or emergency shelters.”

>> Section 6 details that the City can take any actions necessary to promote health and suppress disease, including, “quarantine, examining and regulating hospitals. The City of Odessa hereby declares that those persons under investigation, persons under management, and quarantined persons remain within the confines of their homes or in safe, secure facilities during the quarantine period following their exposure to the virus.”

>> Section 7 details that the declaration limits the size of gatherings to no more than 50 people and, mandates the cancellation of those gatherings.

The draft states that regarding this declaration a gathering is, “Any event or convening, subject to the exceptions and clarifications set forth below, that brings together, or is likely to bring together, 50 or more in a single confined or enclosed space.”

The 10 exceptions to the gatherings are public or private schools, licensed day care facilities, places of worship, weddings and funerals, museums (as long as visitors aren’t within arm’s length of each other for long periods of time), transit spaces like bus stops, office space, hotels or residential buildings, grocery stores, shopping malls, outdoor markets, or other retail establishments where, “large numbers of people are present but where it is unusual for them to be within arm’s length of one another for extended periods,” hospitals, medical facilities, shelters, jails and detention centers.

The draft also details that the mayor can update the mass gathering restrictions in the declaration to respond to changing events regarding a coronavirus outbreak.

>> Section 8 states “That this declaration hereby authorizes the use of all lawfully available enforcement tools.”

>> Section 9 details that the declaration has recommendations for the purpose of limiting the spread of COVID-19.

>> Section 10 details that the proclamation will take effect immediately on the day it is issued.

The eight recommendations by the City of Odessa are to:

(1) Cancel all nonessential gatherings and meetings of more than 50 people.

(2) Have smaller groups for essential meetings and consider holding video and audio meetings instead.

(3) Details that citizens practice social distancing protocols established by CDC

(4) Details that people with increased risk of becoming ill should cancel gatherings of more than 10 people and limit nonessential outings. The document states that, “Individuals at increased risk of severe illness” includes but is not limited to individuals 60 years and older; with compromised immune systems; with medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or disorders, kidney disease, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or other lung conditions; who are pregnant or were pregnant in the last two weeks; experiencing homelessness.”

(5) Details that operators of public spaces provide ways for people to provide safe social distancing including a six feet of separation, hand washing areas, hand sanitizers and tissues available, and frequent cleaning high touch surface areas like counter tops, hand rails and door knobs.

(6) Details that workplaces should encourage telecommuting, make sure that employees don’t work while sick, don’t require doctor’s notes for sick employees, increase flexibility in sick leave benefits and limit the number of employees working within arm’s length of one another.

(7) “Determine ways to consider providing support services, including meals, to individuals at increased risk of severe illness while limiting group settings and exposures.”

(8) Limit all nonessential travel.