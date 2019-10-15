  • October 15, 2019

Get a little taste of Bollywood

Musical revue pays tribute to India favorites

It’s music and dance and drama all packed into one show with Taj Express, which takes audiences through the sounds of India and Bollywood.

The Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Review is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $20 to $42.

The musical revue, the tajexpressthemusical.com details, captures the vibrant, expressive spirit of the world of Bollywood movies that have been entertaining billions of people in India for generations.

This show is a fusion of film, dance and music meant to take audiences on a live cinematic journey through modern Indian culture and society.

The production celebrates India’s pop music, Bollywood culture, and deep traditions featuring colorful costumes, dance, and live music.

Vaibhavi Merchant is the director of choreography and has been the director of choreography for more than 75 Bollywood films and is known for her hits such as Dhol Baaje, Jhoom Barabar, Kajra Re, Kamli, and Dhoom3.

The show is well reviewed including by the express.co.uk site, which said the shimmering costumes give new meaning to exotic. “Easy on the eye and intellect Taj Express may be but the dancing goes straight to the heart …What is so refreshing about this is not just the love of dance, but the clear message that whatever the drawbacks in life (and Jeremy Corbyn’s name really does crop up) there is always a way to get a smile on your face — dance.”

The show follows the story of ones man’s passion and another man’s genius. Young composer Shankar struggles with his music, and it’s only when he begins to follow in the footsteps of his idol, A.R. Rahman that he discovers his path to success. The production reveals the secrets of the world’s most prolific film industry, and the people behind the screen who make the magic in India’s factory of dreams.

 

 

 

If you go

>>What: Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Review.

>>When: 7:30 p.m. Oct 17.

>>Where: Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

>>Tickets: $20 to $42 at wagnernoel.com

