The Permian Basin International Oil Show is on for the fall

Organizers of the Permian Basin International Oil Show are proceeding with plans for the 2020 event in hopes that large gatherings will be allowed by the fall.

The 2020 edition of the Permian Basin International Oil Show is scheduled for Oct. 20-22 at the Ector County Coliseum.

According to the event’s website (http://www.pboilshow.org), organizers are monitoring conditions as they pertain to COVID-19 social distancing and safety precautions to provide a safe atmosphere for the show.

One other change announced on the website regards terms for cancellation of contracts, extending the deadline for doing so from July 21 to Aug. 15 to receive a full refund if the cancellation is received in writing.

This Permian Basin International Oil Show began in 1940 as the “Little International Oil Show” with 35 exhibits. The show lasted two years before World War II intervened.

Then, in 1950, oilmen from around the Permian Basin revived the project. The group formed a nonprofit corporation and The Permian Basin Oil Show, Inc. was established. The show was presented again in October 1952 and has been held every two years since then. With growing interest from foreign exhibitors and attendees, the name was changed in 1994 to The Permian Basin International Oil Show, Inc.

The 2018 Permian Basin International Oil Show Inc. boasted more than 700 oil and gas-related companies exhibiting in more than 1,100 spaces. Over the years, the show has grown in both size and importance.

Having survived the booms and busts, industry slumps and slowdowns, wars and embargoes, the Permian Basin International Oil Show remains one of the largest petroleum expositions in the world.

The three-day show has draws producers, service companies, investors and innovators. It is held biennially.

“It serves as an international marketplace, where hundreds of booths and exhibitors fill the Ector County Coliseum. Whether an executive, an engineer, a geologist or an operator in the field, the Permian Basin International Oil Show has something for everyone,” the website said.