  • June 8, 2020

The Permian Basin International Oil Show is on for the fall - Odessa American: Home

e-Edition Subscribe

Texas news

Calendar

rss

People

HAVE NEWS? SUBMIT IT HERE

HAVE NEWS? SUBMIT IT HERE

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Get to know our reporters and send tips their way.

Submit news

The Permian Basin International Oil Show is on for the fall

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, June 8, 2020 4:10 pm

The Permian Basin International Oil Show is on for the fall By Sam Waller swaller@oaoa.com, 432-333-7791 Odessa American

Organizers of the Permian Basin International Oil Show are proceeding with plans for the 2020 event in hopes that large gatherings will be allowed by the fall.

The 2020 edition of the Permian Basin International Oil Show is scheduled for Oct. 20-22 at the Ector County Coliseum.

According to the event’s website (http://www.pboilshow.org), organizers are monitoring conditions as they pertain to COVID-19 social distancing and safety precautions to provide a safe atmosphere for the show.

One other change announced on the website regards terms for cancellation of contracts, extending the deadline for doing so from July 21 to Aug. 15 to receive a full refund if the cancellation is received in writing.

This Permian Basin International Oil Show began in 1940 as the “Little International Oil Show” with 35 exhibits. The show lasted two years before World War II intervened.

Then, in 1950, oilmen from around the Permian Basin revived the project. The group formed a nonprofit corporation and The Permian Basin Oil Show, Inc. was established. The show was presented again in October 1952 and has been held every two years since then.  With growing interest from foreign exhibitors and attendees, the name was changed in 1994 to The Permian Basin International Oil Show, Inc. 

The 2018 Permian Basin International Oil Show Inc. boasted more than 700 oil and gas-related companies exhibiting in more than 1,100 spaces. Over the years, the show has grown in both size and importance.

Having survived the booms and busts, industry slumps and slowdowns, wars and embargoes, the Permian Basin International Oil Show remains one of the largest petroleum expositions in the world.

The three-day show has draws producers, service companies, investors and innovators. It is held biennially.

“It serves as an international marketplace, where hundreds of booths and exhibitors fill the Ector County Coliseum. Whether an executive, an engineer, a geologist or an operator in the field, the Permian Basin International Oil Show has something for everyone,” the website said.

Posted on Monday, June 8, 2020 4:10 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
104°
Humidity: 10%
Winds: SW at 13mph
Feels Like: 104°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 104°/Low 67°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

tuesday

weather
High 91°/Low 58°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 94°/Low 66°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]