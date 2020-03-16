Ector County District Clerk’s office closes temporarily to public

Though the Office of the District Clerk will be temporarily closed to the public, the Ector County District Attorney said over the phone on Monday afternoon the clerk’s office will continue to work.

Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland said all of the courts are currently operating.

Bland explained that it’s important for courthouse to continue to operate during the coronavirus pandemic. Repeated calls to County Judge Debi Hayes and Justices of the Peace Missi Walden were not returned.

“It’s important to continue to make sure the criminal justice system moves forward,” Bland said. “You have people in jail, you have cases that have been filed for people who are in jail, or people that have been charged with crimes. We have victims that need justice. It’s an essential part of government to make sure this system continues to work. We are here and we are going to continue to work on cases. We are going to make sure that cases are properly prosecuted.”

On Monday morning, the Office of the District Clerk sent out a public service announcement that detailed temporary adjustments to the district clerk’s public services.

The Office of the District Clerk is reportedly taking precautionary measures to reduce potential exposure to staff and local community members through participation and cooperation with public social distancing measures.

The office will temporarily close its doors to the public, the PSA stated. The office will only receive or assist customers in the office who have scheduled court hearings on that date. All nonessential and nonemergency functions of the office, including the passport facility, are closed effective immediately and will remain closed until further notice.

District clerk’s office will continue to work and will provide the usual functions and processes related to emergency court orders and will issue any necessary warrants and writs as directed by the local courts.

“They will still be doing all of the functions that they need to do to operate the courts,” Bland said. “The courts will continue to hold hearings. It’s up to each individual judge how they are going to operate their dockets. I know the judges are mindful of the public health and they want to make sure it’s done in a way that protects everybody, while continuing to move forward with the legal process.”

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said suspending visits to inmates in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center remains in effect by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards until further notice. The suspension is reportedly in effect until terminated by the governor, or until the disaster declaration is lifted or expires.

Griffis said other than visitors not being allowed to see inmates his office is running as normal. He did explain that doesn’t affect attorney and client visitation, or probation officers visiting inmates.

“We are moving forward with everything we do,” Griffis said. “Everybody is directed to wash their hands every chance they get. We want to limit exposure to anyone who might have a cough. We are continuing business pretty much as usual.”

Calls about the Ector County Courthouse to Hays and Walden went unanswered.