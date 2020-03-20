Keeping people fed

For smaller communities in the Permian Basin, local grocery stores serve an important purpose during the coronavirus pandemic.

Porter’s is an Andrews-based company that has 10 grocery stores across the Permian Basin.

Family-owned grocery stores are experiencing the same struggles larger grocers and retailers are facing due to the outbreak, however, Chris Lopez — the store manager for the Porter’s location in Andrews — said “It’s challenging, but exciting.”

On Friday afternoon, the Porter’s location in Andrews allowed the Odessa American to talk with employees and walk around the store to see each aisle. The other Porter’s locations include two in Alpine and one in Big Spring, Crane, Fort Davis, Marfa, Presidio, Seminole and Van Horn.

John Loyless, a regional manager for Porter’s, said he oversees the Andrews, Big Spring, Crane and Seminole locations. He said during an interview on Friday that the first thing to go in the stores he manages was toilet paper.

The Porter’s location in Andrews remained without toilet paper on Friday. There was also no eggs or hand sanitizer. Loyless said Porter’s had to implement a limit for certain items, which would allow for better allocation in the community.

“It creates an environment where people can win,” Loyless said. “We are very appreciative to all of our customers.”

Leah Balandis, who has lived in Andrews for about two years, walked out of Porter’s with multiple bags in her hands.

She mentioned she went through Hurricane Katrina, so she had seen supermarkets and grocery stores run out of specific items, but she hasn’t seen rows of products cleared off the shelves.

“I’m not really picky and I’ll eat anything,” Balandis said. “I understand that people buy stuff they really want. There are people out there that are picky eaters. If I know there aren’t eggs, I’ll eat something else for breakfast. It’s not like this is going to be a forever thing.”

Loyless said the reception he has received from the community has been positive as customers understand what grocery stores across the country are going through.

“People realize the situation,” Loyless said. “… I haven’t had hateful conversations.”

Porter’s changed its hours to assist its employees, which increased due to the outbreak, and customers — including the elderly. Porter’s changed its hours to 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day with senior hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

In additional the senior hour, the Porter’s location in Andrews is also testing a pilot program called “Community Volunteers Project” which would deliver groceries to elderly customers. Loyless said all slots for this program were filled within a day.

Loyless said the number of stockers doubled due to the need to keep items on the shelves and the uncertainty of when delivery trucks are supposed to arrive. Loyless said he has worked at Porter’s for the last 10 years and he’s never seen anything like this. He explained the sale numbers his stores due to the outbreak have already surpassed those during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“I don’t think we were expecting this,” Loyless said. “This could go on for weeks to come.”