Fourth-grade student threatens school

A fourth-grade student at Travis Elementary School was reprimanded Wednesday afternoon at Travis Elementary.

The student was overheard by a teacher and several students saying he was going to shoot the teacher who reprimanded him, a news release said.

The district did not feel this was a credible threat, however, any statement of this sort is taken seriously. The school leaders acted immediately and the student will face disciplinary action, the release said.