  • January 30, 2020

Fourth-grade student threatens school - Odessa American: Home

Fourth-grade student threatens school

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 8:08 pm

A fourth-grade student at Travis Elementary School was reprimanded Wednesday afternoon at Travis Elementary.

The student was overheard by a teacher and several students saying he was going to shoot the teacher who reprimanded him, a news release said.

The district did not feel this was a credible threat, however, any statement of this sort is taken seriously. The school leaders acted immediately and the student will face disciplinary action, the release said. 

Posted on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 8:08 pm. | Tags: , ,

