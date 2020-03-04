  • March 4, 2020

Balmorhea State Park closure extended to summer 2020

Balmorhea State Park closure extended to summer 2020

Posted: Wednesday, March 4, 2020 4:28 pm

Balmorhea State Park closure extended to summer 2020

TOYAHVALE Balmorhea State Park’s closure has been extended to summer 2020. The extended closure will allow contractors to work toward completing the four major construction projects.

Construction projects in progress at Balmorhea State Park include removal and replacement of all existing septic systems, replacement of the chain-link fence surrounding the pool to one made of wrought iron and limestone, reconstruction of the CCC pergola by the diving board, completion of repairs to the campground and San Solomon Courts, and renovations to the manager’s house and concession building, a news release stated.

