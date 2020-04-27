Election items on the commissioners’ agenda

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the Commissioners Courtroom, room 120, of the Ector County Administration Building annex, 1010 E. Eighth St.

The commissioner’s runoff between incumbent Eddie Shelton and former Odessa City Councilman Mike Gardner is now July 14. It was originally scheduled for May 26, according to the Elections Office.

The U.S. Senate runoff is between Royce West, a state senator from Dallas, and M.J. Hegar, an Air Force veteran, businesswoman and teacher who lives in Round Rock.

Also in a Democratic runoff for Railroad Commission are Chrysta Casteneda of Dallas and Roberto “Beto” Alonzo, also from Dallas.

Commissioners will also consider action to approve the notice of election, early voting schedule and Election Day locations for the July 14 joint primary runoff election and to approve temporary early voting sites from MCH Primary Care to Murry Fly Elementary, Family Health Center to Salinas Community Building and for Election Day Vote Center(s) from MCH Primary Care to Kellus Turner Community Building, the agenda said.

There also is an item to discuss issues related to COVID-19. Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddie Shelton said a screening/scheduling phone number has been set up to see if people need to be tested for the virus.

He said the phone line was supposed to be set up Monday and the first vehicles driving through for drive-thru testing on Wednesday at the Ector County Coliseum.

Some of the other items on the agenda are to:

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action regarding transfer of title of a 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe 4x2 in settlement of auto claim.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on approving additional match for a previously approved Capital Improvement Project at the airport.

>> Consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on approving the 2020 CTIF TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) grant application, accepting the latest road project and project list and related documents and authorize the county judge and commissioners to sign.

>> Consider discuss, and take any necessary action to approve an application for Texas State Library Accreditation and authorize the county judge to sign.

>> Consider, discuss and approve a budget amendment to the sales tax district, sheriff, contract services from unreserved fund balance for $2,160 and authorize the county judge to sign.

>> Consider and approve the accounts payable fund requirements report for April 28 to review county financial statements and reports.

>> And an executive session.