Strategic plan, survey on ECISD agenda

The Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees is still planning a workshop at 6 p.m. today in the board room of the administration building, 802 N. Sam Houston Ave.

Discussion of the district’s strategic plan, budget revenue, the Youth Truth Survey and revisions to the 2019-2020 pay plan are among the items on the agenda.

A discussion of and a request for approval to adopt resolutions pertaining to employee pay and leave during emergencies also is on the agenda.

“We will limit the number of employees involved and present at the meetings. The meetings are, of course, still open to the public. We will also provide live streaming for both the workshop on March 17 and the regular board meeting on March 24,” the agenda said.

ECISD school nutrition: We are currently preparing a feeding schedule for our community during the closure. Once it has been finalized, we will get it posted. Please check our page frequently to get the most up to date information.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that he has waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year. Additionally, his website said Abbott is requesting that the Department of Education (DOE) waive federal testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.

At UTPB, online classes that are already underway (which includes dual credit classes) continue as scheduled. The spring break extension is for face-to-face classes only.

Monday and today, UTPB will be open for most operations and only those employees who receive a communication are expected to come in. All others will come to work on Wednesday, the university website stated.

Student housing remains open. Students are encouraged to stay home and not return to campus. Student housing remains open to retrieve personal items and students may collect their things at any time.

Dining services remain open. The only exception is the “On-the-go” and Starbucks options inside the Student Activity Center, the site stated.

The site detailed a decision on all end-of-year activities including commencement will be made soon. The site stated UTPB may postpone the ceremony, “so do not make travel plans or purchase

regalia until further notice.”

Odessa College’s website stated out of an abundance of caution, it also will be closed through Friday.

The closure includes and affects the main campus; children’s center; the spots center; the extension centers in Andrews, Pecos and Monahans; the early college high schools and all dual credit; and continuing and workforce education courses.

College faculty and staff will use this week to transition spring and spring 2 classes to all online formats. The spring semester will resume and the spring 2 term will begin on Monday, March 23 using the college’s online learning management system Blackboard.

OC employees were told to plan to report to work March 16 or during regular working hours or shifts as assigned, the site said.

“Faculty and staff will use this week to begin preparing for classes to resume online on March 23rd. Please communicate with your direct supervisor if you are unable to return to work, the site said.

Frank Rich, executive director of marketing and communications at OC, said this week is “all about planning and getting ready to make whatever transition will be necessary to online courses.”

“A lot of the classes that we offer now are either online or hybrid. We have a complete online structure,” Rich said.

He added that students use Blackboard to get instruction and communicate.

“There’s a complete system in place …,” Rich said. “… There are a lot of different things that, of course, this affects schedule wise.”

First Odessa Christian Academy and Compass Academy Charter School have both extended their spring breaks to March 27.

Tyler Press, head of school at First Odessa Christian Academy, said the school, located at First Baptist Church, is officially closed until March 27, but online learning will start March 23. The school has 112 students enrolled in kindergarten through seventh grade and they are still taking enrollment this year, too.

“We’re in the process of getting everything lined up. We’ll get supplies and iPads to students starting Monday,” Press said.

Press said there are extra minutes built into their schedule, so they can take time to get prepared to “roll out the best online learning platform for our students. It actually doesn’t move our end of school date at all.”

“We would much rather take the time” to ensure students and staff are safe and to “make sure we have the best environment for them in this awkward educational time.”

Plans are to get ready to resume learning at 8 a.m. March 23.

“We are fortunate we are small. We did have several things in place. We’re one to one. They have devices provided by the school already had Google classroom and lots of our teaching tools are web-based so they can still get access to those while at home,” Press said.

One-to-one refers to every student having a computer.

Compass Academy Board President Kenny Comstock said they have closed school for two weeks. The school administration is creating a plan for long-term at-home education.

Every student over third grade has a laptop. Younger students have iPads and older ones have Chromebooks, he said.

On the subject of public government meetings, Abbott on Monday acted to maintain government transparency and continued government operations while reducing face-to-face contact for government open meetings. As Texas works to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the governor granted the Office of the Attorney General’s request for suspension of certain open-meeting statutes. This temporary suspension will allow for telephonic or videoconference meetings of governmental bodies that are accessible to the public in an effort to reduce in-person meetings that assemble large groups of people, a news release said.

The release said this temporary suspension will leave important open-meeting protections in place:

>> Members of the public will be entitled to participate and address the governmental body during any telephonic or videoconference meeting.

>> To hold a telephonic or videoconference meeting, a governmental body must post a written notice that gives the public a way to participate remotely, such as a toll-free dial-in number, and that includes an electronic copy of any agenda packet that officials will consider at the meeting.

>> A governmental body must provide the public with access to a recording of any telephonic or videoconference meeting.

State and local officials who have questions about open-meeting requirements after this suspension should submit them to the Office of the Attorney General via e-mail at TOMA@oag.texas.gov, or by leaving a message at (888) 672-6787.

Officials with questions about teleconference and videoconference capabilities offered by the Texas Department of Information Resources should visit dir.texas.gov or call (512) 475-4700. Officials who hold videoconference meetings are encouraged to provide for participation via telephone for members of the public without videoconferencing capability. If officials are not holding a telephonic or videoconference meeting, all open-meeting requirements apply.

On a separate item, ACT has rescheduled the April 4 national ACT test date to June 13 in response to concerns regarding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

ACT will communicate directly with all students currently registered for the April 4, 2020 ACT test. All students registered for the April 4 test date will receive an email from ACT in the next few days informing them of the postponement and instructions for next steps.