BUILDING PERMITS:Aug. 18, 2019 – Aug. 24, 2019

NEW RESIDENTIALS
>> Betenbough Homes, 9023 Red Cliff Ave., $210,950; Erica & Mario Hernandez, 508 Bunche Ave., $180,000; Marco Davis, 8508 Santa Isabella Enclave, $300,000; Betenbough, 1121 E. 89th St., $227,950; Betenbough, 1119 E. 89th St., $175,950; Betenbough, 1120 E. 89th St., $229,950; Betenbough, 1118 E. 89th St., $193,950; Marco Davis, 8518 Santa Isabella, $30,000; Betenbough, 1117 E. 89th St., $204,950; Abraham Contracting, 2505 E. Second St., $46,000.
Total: 10 permits, $1,799,700
RESIDENTIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
>> Navi Pacific Construction, 1000 Graham Ave. Bld 1 Units 15, $50,000; Navi Pacific Construction, 1000 Graham Ave. Bld 2 Units 9-14, $60,000; Navi Pacific Construction, 1000 Graham Ave. Bld 3 Unit 1-8, $80,000; Navi Pacific Construction, 1000 Graham Ave. Bld 4 units 23, $20,000; Clara & Beasley Williams, 506 Wabash Ave., $1,600; Jesse’s Handyman/Gavin Teague, 816 W. 15th St., $5,000; Lane Taylor/Rachel Parks, 2705 Halifax Ave., n.a.; Lucia Castanela, 601 E. 56th St., n.a.; Luisa P Reyes, 216 Patterson Ave., n.a.; Cuantemoc & Arlene Rodriguez, 2695 E. 25th St., n.a.; George Stokes, 2664 Santa Rosa Ave., n.a.; Best Builders/Nickles Cruz, 3916 Candy Lane, $45,900; Jonathan Wyall, 216 Monticello Drive, $25,000; Lone Star Pergolas/Rick White, 7301 La Escolara Ranch Road, $6,374; Trent Session, 318 Wabash Ave., n.a.; Shiloh Legacy Builders LLC/Clay More, 11 Lamplight Lane, $20,000; Jorge & Leyla Barragan, 5501 Mcknight Drive, $50,000; Margaret Peterson, 3633 Eisenhower Road, n.a.; Axa General Contractor Joel Solis, 2607 Verde Ave., $65,000; David S Medrano, 322 E. Ruth St., n.a.; Rosalinda Lomas, 505 W. Ada St. reissued/renewed permit, n.a.; Texas Made Pools & Spas/Hazuel Ruiz, 9405 Caprock Ct. swimming pool, $63,000; David Designs LLC/Brian Madison, 8229 San Simon St. swimming pool, $70,000; Joy Pools, 6900 Cross B Road swimming pool, $200,000; Joy Pools, 6900 Cross B Road swimming pool, $45,000.
Total: 25 permits, $806,874
COMMERCIAL ADDITIONS ALTERATIONS & CONVERSIONS
>> Carrillo Home Improvements, 1920 N. Jackson Ave., $180,000; Caldera I Bobcat LLC, 301 Lufkin Road, $30,000; Mid-Tex of Midland Inc, 6005 Eastridge Road, $25,000; First Choice Construction/Chad Patterson, 1610 S. Regal Ave., $8,100; A-1 Horrell Metal Building./Angelica Villarreal, 518 S. Grant Ave., $10,000; Quoc Phan, 3815 E. 52nd St., $5,000; Lampert Group, 4101 E. 42nd St., $420,413; Verizon Wireless (Schertz), 4242 Preston Smith Drive, $6,500; Blue Hammer/Marcos Jacobo, 3650 Billy Hext Road, $15,000.
Total: 9 permits, $700,013
Total permits: 44
Total value: $3,306,587
Total permits (2019 year to date): 1,286
Total value (2019 year to date): $271,791,027
Total permits (2018): 2,089
Total value (2018): $309,218,788.94