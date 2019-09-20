UTPB enrollment down, grad rates up

The University of Texas Permian Basin is seeing a dip in enrollment this fall just as annual graduation rates hit an all-time high.

Preliminary enrollment data for this semester, excluding high school students taking online courses through dual credit programs, shows a decrease of about 2 percent. Numbers could fluctuate as the semester continues but the current headcount stands at 5,517 students, which is 113 fewer students than last year.

The decrease is primarily attributed to the larger number of graduating students.

In 2019, 1,420 students earned a degree from the university, up 24 percent from last year, a UTPB news release stated.

UTPB President Sandra Woodley previously said the campus is focused on rebalancing their portfolio of students in the next 10 years, and is shifting the heavy focus from high school students taking dual credit courses to more traditional and online students who enroll at the university for the purpose of getting a degree.

The campus now has 204 fewer high school dual credit students this semester compared to last year.

“We are committed to serving this region and our most important contribution is graduating more students who can fill our workforce gaps and become engaged citizens,” Woodley stated in a news release. “Our smart, savvy and hardworking graduates are ready to help this region reach its full potential. Record growth in the number of graduates is the most important indicator of success for this university. We know this is the accomplishment that really changes lives and transforms our region.”

Woodley has said she also views tackling the area’s low rate of baccalaureate attainment as a responsibility of UTPB.

In a 2017 American Community Survey, data collected showed about 15 percent of adults in Odessa earned a bachelor’s degree or higher compared to about 27 percent of adults in Texas.

The university reported a 6 percent increase in first time college students this fall.