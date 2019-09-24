  • September 24, 2019

Attorney to speak at parent meeting

Attorney to speak at parent meeting

More Information

On the net:

>> Texas Appleseed

>> The Well - Hand of Grace

Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 4:36 pm

Attorney to speak at parent meeting

Andrew Reginald Hairston, a civil rights attorney and writer based in Austin, and the School-to-Prison Pipeline Project Director of Texas Appleseed will be the keynote speaker at a parent meeting set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the American Legion, 2701 E. Eighth St.

Texas Appleseed is working to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline and keep children in school and on track to graduate, its website said.

Theresa Servin, co-director of The Well Hand of Grace, said Alicia Syverson, assistant superintendent of student and school support, is expected to be on hand.

The meeting is meant to answer questions about school rules and regulations.

Posted on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 4:36 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

