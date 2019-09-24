Texas Appleseed.jpg
Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 4:36 pm
Attorney to speak at parent meeting
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
Andrew Reginald Hairston, a civil rights attorney and writer based in Austin, and the School-to-Prison Pipeline Project Director of Texas Appleseed will be the keynote speaker at a parent meeting set for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at the American Legion, 2701 E. Eighth St.
Texas Appleseed is working to dismantle the school-to-prison pipeline and keep children in school and on track to graduate, its website said.
Theresa Servin, co-director of The Well Hand of Grace, said Alicia Syverson, assistant superintendent of student and school support, is expected to be on hand.
The meeting is meant to answer questions about school rules and regulations.
