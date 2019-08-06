Mass set to kick off Holy Cross’ first school year

The school, which opens Aug. 14, is currently temporarily located at the church until its building can be constructed in Midland. Fasken Oil and Ranch Ltd. has donated about 55 acres of land on Holiday Hill Road in Midland to the nonprofit Permian Basin Catholic High School. The campus will sit on about 30 acres, board member Roy Ramirez has said.

Head of School Carolyn Gonzalez said the school is tentatively scheduled to open at its new site in August of 2021. A capital campaign is ongoing.

“In attendance will be students, parents, faculty, staff, board members, supporters and friends. A reception will follow in the parlor of the church. We will be celebrating a Votive Mass of the Holy Spirit, asking the Holy Spirit to guide all aspects of the ministry of the school,” Sis said in an email.

“We understand that we depend entirely on the grace of Jesus Christ for any project we undertake, and we are undertaking this project for the glory of God and the formation of your young people. Since the school is named Holy Cross, we place particular importance on the centrality of the Cross of Jesus Christ for the salvation of the world,” Sis said. “In fact, I will be bringing to the event a very small relic of the True Cross of Christ, with which I will bless the people in attendance, and they will have the opportunity to view it with prayerful respect and devotion.”

Sis said having a Catholic high school in the Permian Basin is an important step forward in the life of the Catholic Church in West Texas.

“Currently the nearest Catholic high schools are in Lubbock, El Paso, Kerrville, and along the I-35 corridor. St. Mary’s Catholic School in Odessa and St. Ann’s Catholic School in Midland go up to the eighth grade, but parents have long been asking for a Catholic high school in the area. This is the realization of a longtime dream for Catholics in the Permian Basin, and we are deeply grateful to God for making it possible,” Sis said.

Sis wrote that those contributing to this school are very enthusiastic, and they have made available a significant amount of financial assistance.

“The education of a young person is an investment in the future. It is a tremendous blessing to receive an education in an environment that supports one’s faith and encourages a life of Christian virtue,” Sis said. “I ask everyone for prayer support for this worthy project.”

Gonzalez said school starts Aug. 14, but faculty began Aug. 5. Holy Cross will start with about 23 students in grades nine and 10 with a grade a year being added. There are currently six teachers.

On Monday, Gonzalez said they started out with a challenge with the aim of getting to know each other and the communities they will be serving.

“… I paired them up and had them go out and find St. Mary’s school, St. Ann’s school, a resource for teachers that’s in Midland that they can use and they have to post it on Facebook, or Twitter, or send it through their email so each one of them has a specific (thing) they have to do,” Gonzalez said.

Then they had to find three different places to eat within 15 minutes of the school.

“Because that’s very important to a teacher is how do you get there quickly and then quickly back, so they’re at their community right now and getting to know each other. It lightens the atmosphere,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said it’s been thrilling starting a school from scratch.

“… I love my job. I love what I do, so it’s been exciting and challenging and tiring, but exhilarating and such support. I can’t tell you how much that has meant to me — the support of the community and support of the board and the subcommittees. … The people of this church, the people of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, everybody has just rallied around the Holy Cross Catholic High School and they want this to happen. They want it to be a success, so they’re willing to do whatever it takes to make that happen. It’s just been an encouraging experience for me,” she added.

Meanwhile, supplies are coming in for the school and teachers and the teachers are undergoing training. Monday’s edition was on ethics.

“The school will put Christ first, so our training is about being Christ centered and understanding that our children are precious jewels and that we have to hold them and care for them and to ensure we never hurt them,” Gonzalez said.

Lauren Rieves, Perla Garcia, Cynthia Roman and Cynthia Harrell are faculty members.

Rieves taught at George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa and will be teaching geography and world history at Holy Cross.

Garcia was a youth minister at St. Ann’s and will teach theology and be a campus minister at Holy Cross.

“It was a tough decision,” Rieves said, “but I love working with students, and don’t get me wrong, like I said it was a very tough decision but I wanted to help another program grow and build much like New Tech Odessa helped me to grow and build. I wanted to give that back and Holy Cross starting from the ground up, I’m really excited to get to work with them and the students.”

Garcia said Holy Cross will offer her more classroom teaching experience.

“I really love the Catholic education environment, especially the classroom. I went to Catholic university, so just learning or knowing all the fruits that came from that for myself I wanted to be part of it here in this school,” Garcia said.

“I think being in the classroom offers a chance to walk with the students. Youth ministry was very powerful, but it was more like a couple hours a week so it was harder to know them and see where they were coming from so being at the school I’m excited to … see who they are and walk with them and be more involved in their young lives,” Garcia added.

Roman will be the school librarian and Harrell will be the counselor. Roman retired from Ector County ISD after 30 years and Harrell retired from Midland ISD after 30 years and worked at St. Ann’s Catholic school in Midland for four years.

“I feel like we’re all on the same mission to build relationships and with the small number and new program it’s just it heightens my curiosity and willingness to see what it came become,” Roman said.

She said Holy Cross gives her a chance to slow down and see how she can help students grow and be successful.

“I think the opportunity to build something from the ground up is such an exciting adventure and what a journey to be able to be able to walk with the people in their faith,” Harrell said, “and (I) hope to be able to help these young people become all that they can be and to learn to give back to a community is so wonderful, especially here with St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, which has just opened their arms to us. I know that we all just want to help these kids be … good adults.”