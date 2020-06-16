  • June 16, 2020

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes to get new opponent in 2021

Posted: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 7:14 pm

NORTH AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE: Jackalopes to get new opponent in 2021

DALLAS The Odessa Jackalopes will add another geographical rival when the El Paso Rhinos join the North American Hockey League’s South Division for the 2021-22 season, the league announced Tuesday.

The Rhinos have a well-established junior hockey program and will play out of the El Paso County Events Center. The program will compete in the NA3HL for the upcoming season, as well.

The addition of El Paso gives the South Division nine teams, joining Amarillo, Corpus Christi, Kansas City, Lone Star, New Mexico, Shreveport, La., Wichita Falls and the Jackalopes.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

