  February 10, 2020

Dugger calls for dumping crackdown - Odessa American

Dugger calls for dumping crackdown

Commissioner hopeful stringently opposed to new courthouse

Posted: Monday, February 10, 2020 5:45 pm

Dugger calls for dumping crackdown By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

Dale Wayne “Hoss” Dugger is a hardworking man whose idealism led him into a second race for the Precinct 1 seat on the Ector County Commissioners Court.

Unsuccessful four years ago, Dugger calls on his background in construction, welding and machinist work and longtime interest in county government to address issues like illegal trash dumping and the proposed construction of a new courthouse.       

He’s running against incumbent Commissioner Eddy Shelton and former city councilman Mike Gardner in the March 3 Republican primary.

“It’s trashy everywhere out in Precinct 1,” Dugger said. “My wife Betsy and I have people come in from all over the country to take classes at our Absolute Pistol Training and they say, ‘What’s up with the trash and dumping?’ It’s embarrassing.

“A national company has the landfill now in West Odessa off I-20 and we may need to take it over to make dumping less expensive because right now it costs $400 to dump a trailer load of trash when you can go to Midland and do it for $54. 

“It sounds hardnosed, but we need to monitor the dumping sites and fine them so it will hurt when we catch them,” he said.

Dugger is a 61-year-old Odessa native who graduated from Odessa High School in 1977 and worked for his late father W.C.’s Permian Basin Joist & Erection Service metal buildings and shopping centers construction company.        

“You can’t hardly go anywhere and not see a building we didn’t build,” he said.

Since his dad died in 2008, Dugger has been a welder at Cardinal Surveys wireline company.         Asked his stance on the courthouse question, Dugger said, “Some people say we have to have a brand-new courthouse, but I say, ‘No, sir, I’m totally against it.’

“Don’t just bulldoze it because it has a leaky faucet. Fix it. Build onto it, do whatever we have to do, but it’s good for some more years. It’s not a priority right now with all the other things we have to do. We need to get water to West Odessa and fix the roads.”

Dugger is also adamantly opposed to property tax increases.

He said road repairs were among the tasks authorized in the voters’ November 2018 approval of a 1.25-cent county sales tax along with bolstering the sheriff’s office, cleaning up trash in the rural areas and stopping illegal dumping.

Referring to the city of Odessa’s play for a cut from county sales tax revenues when it makes annexations, Dugger said, “The city wants to take that money and I say, ‘No!’

“Why is it even open for debate? That money should be only used for what the citizens wanted when they voted the sales tax in.”

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

