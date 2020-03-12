No cases found locally so far

As of Thursday afternoon, no cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Ector County and the county’s top health official urged those who are ill to contact their physician.

Ector County Health Department Director Brandy Garcia said if someone thinks they are sick they need to contact their physician by phone for screening questions rather than going to the office first. The doctor’s office will ask them screening questions, she said Thursday, as more disruptions were becoming known nationally.

Tests are done through local doctor’s offices and hospitals and the health department helps send the samples for testing.

“We don’t test here,” Garcia said. “We do help with the process of sending off the samples to get tested.”

If any tests come back positive, the Ector County Health Department will do an immediate press release to alert residents as Garcia said they are required to release that information.

“We are taking all precautions and we are working close with CDC and DSHS,” Garcia said. “We are working really close with our local hospitals and first responders. We are doing everything we can in the event we do see cases in Ector County.”

Garcia stressed hand washing is best to help fight off coronavirus. If hand washing isn’t available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Garcia said when there is a confirmed case, the patient would be put in quarantine and will undergo further testing. That person would need back-to-back negative tests to come out of quarantine.

Both Medical Center Hospital and Odessa Regional Medical Center have implemented new visitor and access policies to prevent coronavirus infections, according to statements from the hospitals.

MCH visitors should enter the building only through the main entrance (from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.), admitting entrance (5 a.m. to 5 p.m.), emergency department, or Center for Women and Infants (both 24 hours).

ORMC has restricted children under the age of 12 who are not receiving treatment from visiting the hospital until further notice.

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf, R-Odessa, said Thursday afternoon he had just gotten off an hour-long conference call with Gov. Greg Abbott and other state leaders about preparations for, and response to, the coronavirus in Texas.

“As of this afternoon, there are 23 confirmed coronavirus cases in Texas, but there are no reported cases in the Permian Basin. While this is concerning, it’s not a cause for panic,” Landgraf said in an email. “The State of Texas is planning for the worst-case scenario, though we don’t necessarily expect there to be a coronavirus outbreak in our state. The governor and I are both Eagle Scouts, and believe it’s always best to ‘be prepared.’”

“In an effort to do that, we are eliminating red tape, and otherwise doing everything possible at the state level to keep our supply chains open and preserve each community’s vital functions. Decisions regarding school closures will be made at the local level by each individual school district, and the Texas Education Agency will provide as much information as possible to superintendents to help them make the best decision for their students,” Landgraf wrote.

He added: “Please continue to wash your hands and avoid unnecessary physical contact with others. State of Texas coronavirus information is updated at dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/.”

Ector County ISD Public Information Officer Mike Adkins said conversations about the coronavirus have been ongoing all week.

Adkins said he thinks there will be an announcement by today (Friday) on what the district will do regarding coronavirus. Input from the city, county and hospital is being considered in this ever-evolving situation.

The district also is still weighing whether to monitor people coming back from certain locations or canceling athletic events.

Adkins said ECISD absolutely has to get the word out once it makes decisions.

At UTPB, an action plan has been posted on the school’s website. In a letter to students and faculty, University of Texas Permian Basin President Sandra Woodley said they are preparing for a health crisis by making contingency plans “that can play a critical role to slow the spread of COVID-19, through strategies like ours, we can help to insure that the critically ill can get care. The University must do its part in this community wide effort.”

Woodley said the top priority is to keep students, faculty and staff safe and “to ensure that academic progress can continue uninterrupted. I am grateful to all of you in advance for your compassion for others and your patience as we navigate this complex situation.”

“The good news is that we have no knowledge of any cases of COVID-19 associated with either our university or in our community at this time. We also know that this could change quickly and we want to be ready,” the letter said.

“We are in daily consultation with public health officials at local, state, and national levels and following their science-based advice. As a result, we are taking the following actions:

“We will extend spring break by one week for students and will cancel all on-campus face-to-face classes the week of March 16-20. The faculty and staff will use this time to train and prepare contingency plans in the event it becomes necessary to move classes online at some point in the future. We will not cancel current online classes that are in progress. We will not cancel practicum or clinical experiences that are in progress.

“The university and all university campus services will remain open including the dining hall, library, Student Activity Center, Student Success Center, and all administrative offices of the university,” the letter said.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Woodley said the university is not closing and international students and students who cannot go home can stay on campus.

“As of now, students should plan to return to campus for classes the week of March 23rd and we will notify you if this changes. We may have to make a decision quickly about moving all instruction online and this extra week will allow our faculty and staff to be prepared. In the event we move instruction online, students will need access to Wi-Fi and a computer (tablets, phones and chrome books will not work). If you will have technology challenges related to this move, please let us know here so we can help you prepare if we go online in the future,” the letter said.

“Students are encouraged, when feasible, to stay at home with their families or at their permanent residences during this spring break extension (and in the future if we move classes online).”

“We realize that some UTPB students may need to continue to live in our residence halls and apartments and we will prioritize the needs of these students. UTPB housing will remain open for those who need to stay on campus next week. Students may also continue to live on campus even if we move classes online in the future,” the letter said.

“Our STEM Academy will continue as usual without a spring break extension and will be coordinating future responses with ECISD and TEA. However, STEM academy may consider applying for a waiver at some point to prepare for an online instruction contingency, but a date has not yet been determined,” she said.

In a press release from the Lone Star Conference on Thursday, the conference that UTPB is a member of stated it has suspended regular season competition until March 30. The suspension goes into effect at midnight Thursday. All practices and team activities will be an institutional decision made by each university.

UTPB’s athletic programs will continue for now, Woodley said, but competitions and university events may be modified and will be handled on a case-by-case basis. “We will be reviewing protocols for all university events and will be making announcements soon, including events at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. We will likely cancel larger events soon,” she said.

“We want to know if students have any additional challenges related to our plans — please contact the Vice President for Student Affairs and Leadership, Dr. Becky Spurlock at Spurlock_b@utpb.edu. Dr. Spurlock and her team will be ready to help students with issues that come up. Additional emergency funds may be available to help students during this time,” the letter said.

"All university international and domestic travel that has not yet commenced must receive express approval effective March 23 through May 1, 2020. We will re-evaluate and issue further guidance after this date. You must receive approval from the President’s office before traveling during this period," the letter said.

“We will continue to provide updates and guidance as soon and as often as possible via email, social media and on www.utpb.edu.”

On Thursday, Texas Tech announced classes were canceled after this week’s spring break. Once they resume, the will be online. Many colleges and universities have done the same. Some public school systems have as well.

Odessa College Director of Media Relations Cheri Dalton said Thursday closing has been under discussion, but no decision has been made.

UTPB, Odessa College, ECISD and the county health department met Thursday. Other than UTPB, no one has announced official decisions.

Though there haven’t been any confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ector County, a press release stated the City of Odessa and Downtown Odessa Inc. have decided to cancel Tap Into Downtown scheduled for March 21. The press release detailed the cancellation is a precautionary measure. Refund process has already started for individuals who pre-purchased tickets for the event.

Local stores are experiencing a rise in demand for certain groceries due to coronavirus reports.

While some residents are waiting for the coronavirus to pass, others are stockpiling and preparing for the worst.

Suzan Empero spent part of her Thursday shopping at H-E-B and said that the coronavirus reported in the media has been blown out of proportion and that it’s just important for people to have good hygiene. She said the way that she shops hasn’t changed because of the virus.

“You have to take precautions. When you’re in public, of course, you’re susceptible to anything,” she said. “I’m not worried about it at all.”

Empero said that some of her family members have told her to stock up on water and buy masks, but she believes that the situation has been magnified by the media.

A lot of local stores have run out of items like hand sanitizer and have put restrictions on how much toilet paper and water can be bought due to residents stockpiling items.

Corina Mendoza was at H-E-B looking for hand sanitizer and said that she is preparing for the worst. Mendoza is a prepper and said that the coronavirus has escalated her situation. She has enough toilet paper to last a year, she said, as well as canned foods, meats to freeze, and water.

“If things get worse and we run out of food, we have that at least,” she said.

She said that it’s going to be a big threat and the news has continued to sugarcoat the situation.

“You don’t know if they’re gonna shut us down like they did China,” she said. “It’s scary.”

Mendoza said she could get the virus fairly easily because she has lupus.

“I’m just staying close to home,” she added. “I’m fixing myself to be hunky dory in my home and not leaving.”

She said that she felt people shouldn’t go to highly populated places like amusement parks or movie theaters.

Amid all the fears, quarantines and stockpiling of food, it has been easy to ignore the fact that more than 60,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus spreading around the globe.

The disease can cause varying degrees of illness and is especially troublesome for older adults and people with existing health problems, who are at risk of severe effects, including pneumonia. But for most of those affected, coronavirus creates only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, with the vast majority recovering from the virus.

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ailments may take three to six weeks to rebound. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed, but more than 58,000 already have recovered.

Because the difference in impact can be so great, global health authorities have the difficult task of alerting the public to the virus’ dangers without creating panic.

Already, the widespread consequences of the virus have been staggering, sending shock waves through the world’s financial markets. Global oil prices sustained their worst percentage losses since the Gulf War in 1991, and new restrictions were imposed in Italy and in Israel as the Holy Week approached.