OC board to eye reappointment of top administration, tax abatements

Reappointment of top administration at Odessa College will be the subject of a closed session during a virtual meeting of the board of trustees set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Tax abatements for Oberon Solar projects and a report on the tax increment finance registry are also on the agenda.

The meeting will be livestreamed through the college website. There is a link here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=TiVDzCUroR8&app=desktop

The meeting is being conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trustees will consider termination of Oberon Solar 1B college tax abatement and consider approving tax abatement requests from Oberon Solar II, Oberon Solar II and Oberon Solar IV.

Board Vice President Gary Johnson said the company building the farm, 174 Power Global, plans to construct the project, located a little bit west of Penwell and south of Interstate 20, in three phases.

Johnson said the board wanted to try and give the company an incentive to do the entire project at one time so they offered a 10-year abatement of 100 percent for the first five years and 50 percent for the next five years.

The board also will review a tax increment finance registry annual report; hear an education report on the college’s response to COVID-19.

TIRZ stands for tax increment reinvestment zone and is meant to attract investment to an area. In a TIRZ, property tax revenues are frozen at a base level, and as property values rise as the area is developed, revenues collected above that level can be used for further projects in that same designated zone.

The base year is 2020, Johnson said. He said the hospital district and college are part of the TIRZ.

Johnson said the board will receive a report on how much property is in the area, how much is non-exempt property and how much money has been raised, but that money hasn’t been raised yet because the base year hasn’t been completed.

Those under consideration are president Gregory Williams; Vice President for Instruction Tramaine Anderson; Vice President for Student Services and Enrollment Management Kim McKay; Chief of Staff Robert Rivas; vice President for Instructional Effectiveness Don Wood; and Vice President for Administrative Services Ken Zartner.

The reappointment of the college attorney also is on the agenda.

Trustees will review an annual report on information collection under the Odessa College Police Department's Policy on Racial Profiling.

The president’s report will include OC receiving United Way awards; the Drive to Success Mustang giveaway being postponed; the Fab Lab contribution during the COVID-19 emergency; and Our Work Continues.