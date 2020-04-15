  • April 15, 2020

New Tech Network offers distance-learning workshops for teachers

Posted: Wednesday, April 15, 2020 11:22 am

AUSTIN — As communities across Texas face school closures due to the COVID-19 health crisis, New Tech Network— a national education nonprofit and leading design partner for comprehensive kindergarten through 12th grade school change — is offering four free virtual workshops to support teachers and school leaders to ensure academic continuity and authentic learning outside the classroom.

The workshops will take place weekly, with the first session held at 1 p.m. Thursday. The schedule and additional workshop descriptions can be found at newtechnetwork.org/virtual workshops.

NTN workshop offerings are:

>> Virtual Workshop 1: Creating a Virtual Space for Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) during School Closures.

  • Virtual Workshop 2: Prioritizing Your Curriculum for Uncertain Times: Less is More.
  • Virtual Workshop 3: Agendas: a Tool for Learning and Engagement.
  •  Virtual Workshop 4: Feedback Over Letter Grades: The New Reality of Virtual Learning in the World of COVID-19.

The workshops are available at no cost to all educators and will cover topics such as social and emotional learning, prioritizing content and curriculum, creating robust learning agendas, and the power of feedback as assessment in a virtual environment.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

