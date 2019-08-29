  • August 29, 2019

Former MCH pharmacist arrested on drug charges

Posted: Thursday, August 29, 2019 5:06 pm

A 32-year-old Houston man and now former Medical Center Hospital pharmacist was arrested in a roundup of 41 people Wednesday, a U.S. Department of Justice news release said.

MCH Director of Public Relations Trevor Tankersley said Jeremy Branch had worked at the hospital for less than a year. He was arrested by the Ector County Hospital District police on a federal marshals’ warrant.

Tankersley said Branch was working at the hospital up until the time of his arrest.

He was booked into the Ector County Jail Aug. 28 and released the same day to another law enforcement agency, jail records show.

The 41 individuals were been charged in nine indictments for their alleged involvement in a network of “pill mill” clinics and pharmacies, the release said.

Those charged include medical providers, clinic owners and managers, pharmacists, pharmacy owners and managers, as well as drug dealers and traffickers. 

Their actions allegedly resulted in the diversion of approximately 23 million oxycodone, hydrocodone and carisoprodol pills, the release said.

In addition, federal law enforcement agents executed 36 search warrants including 15 pharmacies and six “pill mill” clinics, as well as other offices and residences, aimed at disrupting networks of opioid diversion, the release said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration also served immediate suspension orders on seven pharmacies and two providers involved in dispensing controlled substances without legitimate medical purpose.

The Health Care Fraud Unit of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section led the enforcement actions in conjunction with U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Southern and Eastern Districts of Texas and District of Massachusetts as well as the DEA and task force officers from greater Houston police departments and the FBI, the release said.

The charges allege participating doctors, medical professionals and pharmacies knew the prescriptions had no legitimate medical purpose and were outside the usual course of professional practice. 

In some cases, “crew leaders” and “runners” allegedly filled or had the individuals who posed as patients fill the illegal prescriptions at Houston-area pharmacies. The owner and pharmacist in charge at one pill mill pharmacy allegedly dispensed the second highest amount of oxycodone 30mg pills of all pharmacies in the entire State of Texas in 2019, and the ninth highest amount in the nation.  One hundred percent of the oxycodone dispended by this pharmacy — every single oxycodone pill that left the premises — was in the highest available dosage strength of that drug.

On certain occasions the indictments allege that drug dealers and traffickers then allegedly diverted and distributed the controlled substances to the streets, with some pills trafficked from Houston to Boston, the release said.

