Pumpkin patch to open for annual event

Beto Mandujano says the annual pumpkin patch hosted by Mandujano Brothers Produce started completely by accident.

Unable to sell leftover pumpkins to store warehouses, Mandujano said he decided to call up the schools in the towns near their fields in Coyanosa. Some schools were interested in having students visit the area and allowing the children to pick their own pumpkins. Other schools declined the offer.

But soon word got out about the pumpkin patch, and Mandujano said schools from around West Texas – Fort Stockton, Alpine, Odessa, Monahans, to name a few – started inquiring about making the trip to the fields. Students who were able to attend on a field trip would tell their families, and siblings would also want to go, making the fields a family event, Mandujano said.

Eventually, the event itself grew into a few days, to multiple weekends throughout October.

“Now, it’s more or less every day in October,” Mandujano said about how the event has increased in size.

For their 11th year, the Mandujano Brothers Pumpkin Patch is scheduled to be open for family days from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Oct. 12, 13 19, 20, 26, and 27. The patch is also scheduled to be open Monday through Fridays for schools or special groups through reservation.

In addition to the Pumpkin Patch, a corn maze, hayrides, and the ability to pick sunflowers will also be available. Planning for the event usually starts in April, and the pumpkins are planted in June, Mandujano said.

Admission for the pumpkin patch is $5 per person, and pumpkins are priced by their size.

In addition to pumpkins, Manjujano’s farm also grows cantaloupes, watermelons, and onions. Mandujano said his wife, Veronica Mandujano, was a former teacher in Monahans for a few years before managing the daily operations of the pumpkin patch.

During field trips, Veronica Mandujano said she will educate students about the pumpkin patch and how the different food on the farms are grown.

Veronica Mandujano joked that while the farm may seem like it is in the middle of nowhere, it has been a good destination for people.

“We kind of thought, we’re in the middle of nowhere, but we’re kind of centrally located for the people who visit us,” she said.

To schedule a reservation, interested parties can call 432-940-9954.