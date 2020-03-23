  • March 23, 2020

Jail running low on masks

Jail running low on masks

Sheriff says alternatives are being talked about

Posted: Monday, March 23, 2020 4:27 pm

By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

As of Monday morning, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said during a phone interview one item the Ector County Law Enforcement Center is lacking are masks.

Griffis said the jail hasn’t run out of masks, but it has a limited amount right now.

The Ector County sheriff explained more masks have been ordered, but he doesn’t know when those will arrive as many jails and hospitals around the nation are in search of masks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve had several hundred on order and we just ordered another 650,” Griffis said. “We have no idea when we will receive all that stuff, because there’s such a shortage throughout the country right now.”

Griffis said plans have already started for mask substitutes.

Throughout the last two weeks, Griffis said he has echoed the importance of staying safe to his staff. Griffis said employees have been asked to clean their own areas, which was a job previously held by inmates.

“We got recommendations from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards on what our protocol should be and what are standards should be at this day in time,” he said. “We are reiterating good hygiene.

“In our business, we have to go hands on at times. That’s the business that we are in. We are reiterating that we need to be safe and keep a safe distance if possible.”

The jail is reportedly stocked on disposal gloves, hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

Griffis said the jail goes through 24 cases of toilet paper every week.

“Our toilet paper is pretty good right now and have another source that we can reach out to if we need some more,” he said. “We aren’t hoarding but we use like 24 cases a week.”

Jails around the country have released prisoners or limited the number of prisoners due to the outbreak. Griffis said the jail will continue to house inmates who commit crimes in Ector County.

Griffis said another precaution being taken is everyone who comes to the sheriff’s office is being screened with a remote thermometer.

“We are screening each and every person that comes into the facility with a handheld thermometer,” Griffis said. “We can test their temperature from a distance.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

Posted on Monday, March 23, 2020 4:27 pm.

