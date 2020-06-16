The U.S. Census Bureau, in partnership with the Permian Basin Apartment Association, will host a “Chalk it up for the Count” sidewalk chalk art competition and virtual response challenge.

It will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

The competition is for Midland apartment complexes in low response census tracts to encourage families with children 5 and under to self-respond to the census. Artists, participating residents, along with the apartment tracts will all be eligible to win in the following categories:

>> Chalk it Up artist winner (18 and younger) for each apartment tract. Three $50 winners.

>> Raffle winner from each call-in event. Three $50 winners.

>> Apartment complex that has the most call-ins. Pizza party for winning complex

“Chalk it Up for the Count” started with the artwork on June 13. Selected apartment complexes promoted the children’s chalk artwork and call-in events through their social media pages. Children up to 18 years of age and who live in the complex are encouraged to participate. Art must be posted on the apartment’s website and or Facebook page. Judging will be held after each tract call-in event June 18-20.

At least 4 million U.S. children under age 5 live in neighborhoods with a very high risk of undercounting young children in the 2020 Census. Children under the age of 5, including babies, are among the most likely to be missed. Additionally, children living in renter-occupied housing and multi-unit structures are at a higher risk of being missed and not counted in the census.

The 2020 Census count impacts the federal funds that communities receive each year for programs and services such as:

>> Maternal and child health programs.

>> Health insurance, hospitals, and childcare.

>> Food assistance such as SNAP/WIC.