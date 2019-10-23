Permian Basin Great 25 nurses hosting inaugural recognition event

The first event is being held at 6 p.m. today in the Carrasco Room at Midland College. The event will recognize 25 nurses from the Permian Basin who have contributed to not only the profession of nursing but also to the communities. They will be recognized at the event in front of their family and peers.

Nurses are recognized for their outstanding achievements and work within their communities. “We wanted a program here in West Texas to recognize the great contributions nurses make in our communities,” Brandi McDonald, founder of PB Great 25, said in a news release. “Although we are not Dallas, Fort Worth, or Houston, West Texas has great healthcare services and great team members providing those services.”