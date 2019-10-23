  • October 23, 2019

Permian Basin Great 25 nurses hosting inaugural recognition event

Permian Basin Great 25 nurses hosting inaugural recognition event

Posted: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 5:12 pm

Permian Basin Great 25 nurses hosting inaugural recognition event

The Permian Basin Great 25 Nurses is a local nonprofit created to recognize outstanding nurses in the Permian Basin. It was mirrored after a program created in the Dallas and Fort Worth area, the DFW Great 100.

The first event is being held at 6 p.m. today in the Carrasco Room at Midland College. The event will recognize 25 nurses from the Permian Basin who have contributed to not only the profession of nursing but also to the communities. They will be recognized at the event in front of their family and peers.

Nurses are recognized for their outstanding achievements and work within their communities. “We wanted a program here in West Texas to recognize the great contributions nurses make in our communities,” Brandi McDonald, founder of PB Great 25, said in a news release. “Although we are not Dallas, Fort Worth, or Houston, West Texas has great healthcare services and great team members providing those services.”

