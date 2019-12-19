Schleymeyer Field upgrades on tap

Ector County commissioners Thursday OK’d the transfer their operational, or ground lease, contract at Odessa Airport-Schleymeyer Field from Wildcatter Aviation to the Waco-based Texas Aero Co. and heard a report on improvements that are being planned at the airport northwest of town on the east side of the Andrews Highway.

County Project Manager David Peck told the court that Texas Aero had bought hangars from Bob Fair and Charlie Grisham, including space for jet aircraft, in preparation for its upgrades.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Eddy Shelton, who has the county-owned airport in his jurisdiction, had said Monday that aviation consultant Joel Martinez had recently toured the facility and “was very pleased with everything we have done so far.”

Shelton said detailed improvement plans won’t be finalized until Martinez, making an economical $8,000 for the job, submits his analysis in about four months. “He will give us recommendations on how to make it more user-friendly,” the commissioner said.

Martinez is director of Waco Regional Airport.

The deal had been in the works since early August, when Wildcatter co-owner Bob Fair came to court to say that he and his wife Debbie were ready to leave after running the airport since 2014, having doubled the sales of airplane fuel.

Then two weeks later Shelton, a pilot himself with a plane at Schleymeyer, reported meeting with representatives of the two companies and members of the airport board and won approval of three five-year extensions of the contract. He said the extensions were needed because Texas Aero planned a sizable investment.

Other Tuesday business included authorizing County Purchasing Agent Kenneth Lind to spend $300,000 for information technology equipment.

The court also:

>> Amended the budget to pay for $150,000 in medical fees for the care of county detention center inmates.

>> Transferred $6,000 from the court’s contract services budget category to the general fund for hardware maintenance.

>> Approved an agreement with the Alcohol Monitoring Systems Co. for the post-sentence monitoring of criminal defendants.

>> OK’d upgrading the court’s video recording system and training the staff to operate it.

>> Redefined the health department’s immunization grant program manager as the immunization grant public health nurse.

>> Revised the employee handbook to pay employees who work on holidays for the day worked in the corresponding pay period rather than have them accrue the holiday or be paid in the next pay period.