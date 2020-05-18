  • May 18, 2020

Trustees to mull budget, policy wording

Trustees to mull budget, policy wording

New PHS principal also on the agenda

More Information

Access this meeting: US: + 1-346 248 7799 or + 1-669-900-6833 or + 1-929-205-6099 or + 1-253-215-8782 or + 1-301-715-8592 or + 1-312-626 6799 or 888-788-0099 (Toll Free) or 877-853-5247 (Toll Free) Webinar ID: 973 741 225.

Public comments related to this meeting will be handled as follows: Members of the public who have followed the instructions on this meeting notice for registering to speak during the public comment portion will be unmuted for no more than three minutes to speak. The board president will first introduce each member of the public who signed up for public comment before that person's microphone is unmuted.

Individuals who wish to participate during the portion of the meeting designated for public comment shall sign up online at https://www.ectorcountyisd.org/Page/276 before the meeting and indicate the agenda item on which they wish to address the board. The deadline to sign up is 3 p.m. on today (May 20).

Posted: Monday, May 18, 2020 1:34 pm

Posted: Monday, May 18, 2020 1:34 pm

The 2020-2021 budget and wording in policies regarding reduction in force will be on the agenda for the Ector County Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The meeting will be held virtually due to coronavirus concerns.

Revenue for the 2020-21 budget year is projected to be $307,129,000. Payroll is expected to be at $246,949,256, supplemental agenda material said.

Last year, payroll was at $218,644,297 and expenditures were $301,348,909.

The tax rate for 2019-2020 was a total of $1.17 per $100 valuation. Legislation passed by lawmakers during the last session compressed the maintenance and operations rate to $1.06 per $100 valuation. This will increase to $1.07 per $100 valuation for the coming school year.

West Texas has been hit with a downturn in oil prices, plus the economic effects of the coronavirus. Tax revenues have declined for most entities as a result.

To prepare for uncertain times ahead, a wording change is being proposed in case employment is impacted.

ECISD spokesman Mike Adkins said Superintendent Scott Muri is “all about processes.”

“He quickly saw that our district has been reacting to situations as they arise instead of preparing for uncertainty in advance. Now that other districts and municipalities are beginning to freeze hiring and cut budgets, he wants all the pieces in place in case it reaches that point for us. Again, with all the openings we have it will be a completely different situation than most will face,” Adkins said in a text message.

The board also will deliberate in closed session on hiring of a principal for Permian High School and administrators and a chief financial officer.

Danny Gex, PHS principal, is moving to the Houston area, in part to take care of his mother who has cancer.

The board also will recognize the Broncho Spirit and MOJO Spirit scholarship recipients.

Recognize the Memorial Scholarship Fund recipients and the top 10 graduates from each high school.

