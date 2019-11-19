Need a turkey? Just ask

The Hooters Turkey Drive has been a success this year and 265 turkeys will be given away on Sunday to those who have a voucher by the Salvation Army.

Getting a voucher is easy as those in need only have to stop by the Salvation Army at 810 E. 11th St., to get a voucher until all 265 are gone.

The turkeys will be handed out Sunday and Salvation Army Captain Juan Gomez said no paperwork is needed and that the turkeys are for anyone in need.

Other non-profits will also benefit from the Hooters drive.

Gomez said the event is an ongoing partnership. “We are one of multiple beneficiaries of this drive. To my understanding, we are the largest beneficiaries of the drive and as a result we distribute the majority of the turkeys,” he added.

There are only 50 vouchers left at the Salvation Army. Hooters has done the turkey giveaway for a number of years and this year’s goal was to give away $3,000 in turkeys.

This turkey event comes before Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 28.

The Salvation Army will again host a free Thanksgiving Community Lunch. The event is open to everyone and food is served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Salvation Army gym, 810 E. 11th St.

Gomez said volunteers are needed from about 8 a.m. until after the meal is served. They are also asking for donations of food including turkeys, pies, rolls and corn or green beans. For more information or to volunteer, call 332-0738.

Other upcoming Salvation Army events include the Empty Stocking Fund, which starts Thanksgiving Day and is a partnership between the Salvation Army and the Odessa American to raise $100,000 for a holiday meal box and small gifts for children and senior citizens.

Also, the Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers this Christmas season. Groups can sign up now to ring bells at a number of locations in Ector County. One afternoon of bell ringing during the Christmas Kettle Campaign can raise enough money for The Salvation Army to shelter a homeless person for four nights and provide 12 hot meals. To become a volunteer bell ringer call 332-0738 or visit www.registertoring.com to sign up.