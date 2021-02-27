UTPB student on path to being debt free

When Samantha Serrano graduates from University of Texas Permian Basin in spring 2022, she will not only have a marketing degree she’ll be debt free.

The Permian High School graduate said she made getting a bachelor’s degree a top priority.

“ I’ve been able to pay for school and I have not taken out any loans, so I’ve been able to finance my lifestyle to where UTPB is not a burden,” Serrano said.

Serrano said she was able to save money by attending Odessa College for two years on scholarship, living at home and working as a secretary at the Dobbs law firm.

When she enrolled at UTPB last summer, she saw how much her first semester was going to be and put aside funds based on that.

“… I’m a transfer student, so my first two years were at Odessa College. I was on scholarship there, so I actually didn’t pay for school my first two years. That helped me a lot to be at the community college and take advantage of that to where I could save during that time period for whenever I transferred to UTPB,” Serrano said.

According to bestcolleges.com, the average student leaves school owing more than $28,000.

Scott Lapinski, director of financial aid and scholarships at UTPB, said graduating debt free is unusual, but it can be done.

“ A student that completes a distinguished high school diploma in high school, there’s multiple ways a student can get it, but say a student completes their distinguished high school diploma and then they’re awarded the Texas Grant for the college they plan on going to that grant can cover a student’s tuition and fees. It’s required by state law to cover their tuition and fees. A student that gets awarded that, more than likely, is going to graduate debt free than a student that doesn’t,” Lapinski said.

He added that since he started at UTPB last June he has changed student aid to increase the chances of students graduating debt free or with minimal debt.

“ If a student has an EFC (expected family contribution) of $6,000 or below and they’ve completed the distinguished high school diploma, they could potentially receive about $18,000 in state, federal and institutional grant funding,” Lapinski said.

It costs an estimated $9,172 for in-state tuition for 15 credit hours. For most degrees, it takes 120 credits to graduate.

‘ It’s good when students are able to graduate debt free. We have the Falcon Promise where if families make less than $60,000, we make sure that their tuition and fees are covered between all grants and scholarships, so those students are also able to potentially graduate debt free,” Lapinski said. “We have a couple different programs that can assist students to graduate debt free, or with minimal debt.”

Like radio host Dave Ramsey, who often dispenses financial advice, Serrano will be able to shout, “I’m debt free!”

“ That’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to scream, ‘I’m debt free’ as soon as I get my diploma,” Serrano said.

Asked what advice she would give to others who want to try leaving loans behind, Serrano said she would find out what they are willing to sacrifice.

“ Are they willing to manage their lifestyle and their finances to fit an education and how much of a priority is it to advance their education,” Serrano said. “It’s a choice and it’s a choice I made. It’s not for everyone. Others are in different circumstances. I’ve had a classmate say this is what I can afford this semester, so I’m only taking two classes … I think it’s understanding where your mindset is and how much you want that,” and if you’re willing to commit to graduating debt free.

She added that she has had friends from high school who were willing to take out loans.

“… That just wasn’t my personality. I’m more of a I need-to-know” person who is cautious about their finances, she said.

“… This is … one of the main reasons I chose to stay at UTPB and (it’s) really paid off for me,” Serrano said.

She has a deal with her parents where she lives at home and doesn’t have to worry about things like groceries. A bonus is a hug from her mom when she’s stressed out.

She has two younger siblings and an older sister in college in San Antonio.

“ It was definitely a give and take. My parents said, ‘Well, since you’re going to pay for college you don’t have to worry about any living expenses,’ so that was kind of the trade off in our situation. I was very blessed in that not every student has that,” Serrano said.

Serrano isn’t sure yet what she will pursue with her marketing degree.

“ As of right now, I’m planning on staying at the Dobbs law firm. I’ve really enjoyed what I’ve learned and I’m going stay there for a bit. There’s not a set plan for after graduation other than staying here and working there. I’m not sure other than that, but I’m very happy at the Dobbs law firm, so it’s been a great opportunity to work for them and get my degree,” she said.

She added that law is something she’d consider, but her main focus is to get through school, get her degree and see where she lands after that.

Knowing she’ll graduate with no debt is satisfying and liberating. She added that the financial aid staff at the university has been very helpful.

“ It’s definitely something I’m seeing other classmates and friends go through that I’m very grateful I’m not having to experience at the moment,” Serrano said.

She added that she has enjoyed her experience at UTPB,

“… Last semester I wasn’t able to be on campus, so this semester is a whole different experience that I’ve really enjoyed. I think the fact that UTPB is allowing us to be on campus is major benefit to all students who took advantage of it. I know during this time of the pandemic some are very hesitant, but I’m very thankful UTPB has allowed us to come in and taken all the precautions to allow us to be on campus and to engage with our professors” and peers, Serrano said.