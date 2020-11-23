STEM seniors part of school history

When May rolls around, Tye Sikes will be in select company.

Sikes, 17, is one of about 50 members of the first class of seniors at the University of Texas Permian Basin STEM Academy. The public charter school is on the UTPB campus. Students can take dual credit courses from UTPB.

Sikes began attending STEM Academy in sixth grade.

“ It definitely feels different from how other people describe their high school experiences -- in a good way,” he said. “It’s more special because at Permian you’re probably like the 50th graduating class or more, but here you’re the first. My brother’s in the fifth grade. He’s going to be, like, my brother was the first graduating class.”

Sikes wants to become a mechanical engineer when he gets older.

“ I’ve always liked building things. It wasn’t until I came here and we started doing more hands-on stuff that I started liking it more. It was kind of an afterthought. I’ve always been kind of good at math. I’ve always kind of liked math. Then I figured I’m good at building things, so I thought it would be a good career for me.”

STEM Academy Principal Cody Griffin said Sikes has been working on mechanical engineering projects such as robotics since he arrived at the school and he’s been part of the internship program.

“ So he’s gotten a wide variety of experience ...,” Griffin said.

Last year, Sikes said he interned at Ref-Chem Engineering and Construction Services.

“ They mainly work on oil plants and separation plants,” Sikes said.

Griffin said he learned to read Ref-Chem’s drawings and do estimates. This year, Sikes is a host at Cork & Pig Tavern.

He said he has enjoyed the STEM Academy because of its experiential approach.

“ It’s more involved and (has) smaller classes. The teachers know you. The teachers know when you need help and everybody knows everybody, so you can ask a friend for help if they’re in the same classes as you and it’s not weird. The days are kind of short sometimes, too,” Sikes said.

Sikes said he wants to earn his bachelor’s degree at UTPB and then move on to a larger college for his master’s “so I can make more money.”

On a visit to the College of Engineering, Griffin said George Nnanna, the dean, talked to students about paying for their first two engineering classes.

Griffin said Sikes is taking a dual credit engineering class this year “so that was really a plus for him because of all of his dual credit classes.

“ Then when he goes into that metamajor, which is basically where he’s going now with the university as he starts working with them, some of those classes are going to get paid for by the engineering department at UTPB,” Griffin said.

Sikes said it’s kind of a relief having some of the expense taken care of.

He’s also impressed with the engineering building located near the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in Midland County.

“ It’s really cool. They have a lot of new stuff in there. We were working in the computer lab and the computer is really up to date. I saw a couple of the engineering labs which has cool equipment that I don’t know how to use,” Sikes said.

The chairs of each division in the College of Engineering presented to STEM students during their visit so Sikes got to meet them, but it was just a quick introduction, Griffin said.

He has had a head start working with some of the software that he would be using in college so he said he feels like he has a good foundation.

Speaking of foundation, Sikes said he’s always been interested in building things.

“ I don’t quite remember when I started getting interested in it, but it’s just always been there. We started robotics and I got an insight into what it’s like. This was before I had ever really built anything. I just looked at it and thought it was cool. When I actually started doing it, I found it was a lot more fun,” Sikes said.

Griffin said Sikes’ forte on the robotics team was building.

Sikes said he likes to look at cars and see how they work, but bridges generally look the same to him.

Griffin said Sikes and his classmates are fortunate to be in a setting where they are able to take advantage of some of the engineering work that Nnanna has offered and they are meeting with the dean of the College of Health Sciences and Human Performance, Donna Beuk because some STEM students are on the biomedical science track. Beuk was previously the dean of the College of Nursing, which is now under the new college.

“ We’re trying to really work with them to give them an academic experience, but also a high school experience so it’s just that balance of a typical high school experience and then a unique experience that is STEM. Because of our setting and our partnership with the university, we’ve really tried to focus in on our internships this year” but it’s been difficult to form partnerships because of COVID 19, Griffin said.

Last year, STEM Academy was able to partner with the City of Odessa and have students work in all the engineering departments. There were also students who worked in the city health clinic.

This year, the city has had to pull back because of COVID precautions.

Sikes said being at STEM on a university campus is different from what he’d imagine a regular high school is like, which he guesses is kind of large and intimidating.

“ I’m not a very social person. Talking to people is not my forte, but being here gives me experience of what it looks like to be a college student. I’ve seen the dorms. I’ve seen the dining hall. I’ve been to the chemistry labs and I’ve seen what those look like. Then I’ve been to all the lecture halls ... at the engineering and the university campus. I went to the police department to get my parking permit, so I know what it’s like to get my parking permit,” Sikes said.