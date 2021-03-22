Seliger gets look at migrant camp

Despite having his initial request to visit the Emergency Intake Facility at the Cotton Logistics man camp turned down, state Sen. Kel Seliger got a look at it Saturday.

The man camp is currently housing hundreds of unaccompanied minors who Seliger said are from Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras, among other locales.

Seliger said he was accompanied by some of his office staff, Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf and officials from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

TCEQ has to permit the water system and Seliger said they are working on that now.

“ I think the facility itself is adequate for what they’re doing,” Seliger said in a phone interview Sunday.

Up until very recently, the man camp was housing oilfield workers.

“ It looked clean and the living conditions looked like they were pretty good; far better than what these kids were probably accustomed to. There were two physicians there, one of whom was with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control). There were a couple more CDC people there — one from Washington and one from Atlanta.”

“… The Federal Protective Service was there and they were building a fence. They’ve got a full dispensary there where one of the physicians was …,” Seliger said.

He added that the Red Cross was on hand, which was reassuring.

Also being built was what Seliger thought might be some sort of multipurpose facility, but that question wasn’t answered.

“ I assume it’s going to have exercise and recreational stuff there. They don’t have a central eating facility there because of fear of infection, so they’re pretty much delivering the food to the kids’ rooms which I guess is OK. They were using an unpermitted well for cooking and showering and they were trucking in water and they have some portable water tanks that have been inspected by the TCEQ, as well as the distribution system so I think they’ll get all of that done,” Seliger said.

His concerns are where the children will go from here and how long will they be here. It was his understanding that the children wouldn’t be held longer than 72 hours, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

He said if they have paperwork showing where they are supposed to go, “why are the kids still there and why are they not appearing before an immigration judge to move immediately.”

“ Are some of those kids going to be there a year from now? That’s the question that I have. At some point, resettlement or detention can almost become imprisonment and that we must not do. One thing you just cannot get out of your mind — these are children and they’ve already had it tough. Some of them, according to a physician … walked most of the way from El Salvador or Nicaragua …,” Seliger said.

He said he has asked Attorney General Ken Paxton to file an injunction in federal court to stop the Office of Refugee Resettlement from sending more migrants until they answer key questions that he and other officials have.

He said he also will encourage Gov. Greg Abbott to ask that periodic inspections of the camp by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

“ TCEQ is going to show up there regularly no matter what. They can’t keep them out, as will the county environmental people. But if they’re going to run this kind of facility in Midland they’re going to have to do it the way that everyone else would be required to do it if they’re going to house large numbers of minors,” Seliger said.

He added that if the federal government wants contract and move people in, they can do it.

“ The way they did it was completely, totally unacceptable and unnecessarily secretive …,” Seliger said.

Seliger has a bill set that would have private property owners notify cities or counties if a detention facility is going to pop up.

He said the living conditions for the children at the man camp are going to be “far better than those 3,000 kids at the Dallas Convention Center because these are made to be living quarters.”

“ They showed us the single rooms and they showed us the double rooms and they’re very small, but they have TVs and what appear to be adequate bathing facilities. I was reassured by that and I think everybody was …,” Seliger said.