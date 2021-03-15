Officials want answers on migrants

With unaccompanied minors unexpectedly being detained in Midland County, city and county officials said Monday they are still seeking answers.

Mayor Patrick Payton, County Judge Terry Johnson and other elected officials held a news conference Monday at the Bush Convention Center in Midland to answer what questions they could. John Byers, chief of staff for U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, along with top law enforcement officers, also attended.

“ This is frankly an outrage,” Byers said. “We were not consulted. We were not asked our opinion. It was not asked to local law enforcement what they thought … We found out in the middle of the night on Sunday night that this was coming to the community. We’re doing the best we can to fact find and understand what exactly the community should be expecting in the coming days and weeks.”

“ Some answers are available, but a lot are not. And I know the community is dying for answers to these critical questions. We’re going to keep asking them. We’re going to keep asking the tough questions of what screenings were considered for the migrant populations, how many should be expected in this community, who exactly we’re dealing with and where exactly they’re coming from,” Byers added.

He said Pfluger went to El Paso Monday with a Congressional delegation to work with the Border Patrol and find out what they need to secure the southern border and keep Texas communities safe.

“ We need to send a message to the administration that Texas right now is in crisis. This is a crisis on our southern border. It’s a disorder at the border by executive order and it needs to stop. We need to bring certainty to Texas. We need to bring certainty to the border situation. We’re not afraid to call it a crisis. It needs to be addressed immediately and it’s not fair that Midland has found itself in this situation. We’re not going to stop asking the tough questions. Congressman Pfluger is doing it in El Paso. He’s on his way back as we speak and we will be at the facility this evening,” Byers said.

Johnson said Cotton Logistics man camp is a nice facility and the company operates worldwide. They have military contracts and with Schlumberger, for example.

“ These kids will have nothing to want for once they get there. But that’s not what’s at stake here. What’s at stake is our community, how long is this going to last? I can ask all the questions you guys can ask. We were asked if they were vetted,” but Johnson said that question wasn’t answered.

In addition to Pfluger, Johnson said local officials have contacted State Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland, Sen. Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo, and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, to name a few.

“ They're trying really hard to get answers. As soon as we get (them), we’ll be glad to give them to you. But just bear with us while we work through this,” Johnson added.

Payton noted that no one was consulted before the migrants arrived Sunday night. He urged people to contact their Congressional representatives about this situation.

“… Just to send a few things straight — I know there’s a lot of rumors out there about what kind of kids are out there, who’s out there. We don’t know anything about the vetting …,” Payton said.

He added that things are changing all the time.

“… We can't even get a direct answer from any of the various organizations that work for the federal government. …,” Payton said. “… We’re not getting anything directly from the administration.”

Payton said it looks like the ages of the migrants are 13 to 17 and it appears at this point that they are all male.

Payton said he has been on the phone with Craddick.

“… I asked him (Craddick) to begin working with Attorney General (Ken) Paxton to see if there’s anything we could put in place for a stay, realizing that we are dealing with the federal government …,” Payton said.

He added that the migrants are adolescents who are victims of what’s happening around them.

“… I hope that all of us as West Texans understand we are dealing with minors. We’re dealing with kids that if they were in our school system would be occupying our junior highs, our freshman schools and some in our high schools, who through no choice of their own, or through some manipulative choice (have) become pawns in this national crisis that has been unleashed on us by the policies of Biden,” Payton said.

“ That’s the one issue we need to keep in the mind and in our hearts are these kids,” he added.

He said as soon as they find out if anything needs to be done for the children he knows the community will band together to do what’s needed.

“ The other issue is the federal issue, which is a complete tragedy, which is a complete overreach and a complete abuse of our community. Fortunately, we don’t have it as bad as Dallas does. It was just released on the AP network that 3,000 kids are headed to the Dallas Convention Center to be sheltered in the Dallas Convention Center,” Payton said.

He added that this isn’t just a crisis on the border but a humanitarian crisis.

Johnson said they were told Sunday that there will be 700 migrants and there are about 240 at the camp now. A 10-foot security fence will be built around the entire campus, but “those kids can still jump and run.”

Officials said they think the federal government is setting up for the long term. They weren’t given any details about the migrants and were told some had tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement on the unaccompanied minor crisis Monday as well echoing many of the same sentiments and questions local officials have.

"As the Governor of Texas, my responsibility is the health and safety of our citizens, and the Biden Administration’s lack of planning has created a public health and safety emergency in our communities. Is the federal government tracking what countries these children are coming from and what COVID-19 variants they might have been exposed to? How long will these children be held in Texas? Are these children receiving COVID-19 tests, and how is the Biden Administration handling those who test positive? Is the federal government conducting contact tracing and following CDC quarantine protocols? The answers to these questions affect the health and safety of our communities, and Texans deserve answers. But more than that, the American people deserve action from this administration. Texas is putting President Biden on notice that his policies are risking the health and safety of Texans and putting children at risk from cartels and human traffickers,” Abbott said in the statement.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that it aggressively works with interagency partners to ensure that unaccompanied migrant children (UC) are safe and unified with family members or other suitable sponsors as quickly and safely as possible.

“ As a result of the compelling need to minimize UC presence at CBP (Customs and Border Protection) facilities and to provide a much more suitable environment and improved conditions at ORR facilities relative to CBP facilities, HHS’ Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) is opening an Emergency Intake Site in Midland, Texas on Sunday, March 14, 2021. The site in Midland, Texas offers hard-sided shelter space for the children,” the statement said.

“ The immediate need for the Emergency Intake Site is the result of the rapid increase in the pace of referrals of UC from DHS to ORR for care. The site will provide a safer and less over-crowded environment where children are cared for and processed as quickly as possible and either released to a sponsor or transferred to an ORR shelter for longer-term care. The Emergency Intake Site is intended for use as a temporary measure,” the statement said.

It adds that the Emergency Intake Site “will provide required standards of care for children such as providing clean and comfortable sleeping quarters, meals, toiletries, laundry, and access to medical services. A COVID-19 health screening protocol for all children will be implemented to follow CDC guidelines for preventing and controlling communicable diseases. Services will be provided by a combination of the American Red Cross, contractors, and federal staff — including teams from the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps,” it stated.

It continued...efforts will be made to safely release children to sponsors or transfer them to other ORR. This approach will help decrease overcrowding at CBP facilities and ensure children are moved into ORR shelters, where children receive educational, medical, mental health, and recreational services until they can be unified with families or sponsors without undue delay.”

“ HHS will utilize all available options to care for the children referred to us safely. These options include both short-term and long-term solutions. In the short-term, we can ensure children do not spend more time in Border Patrol facilities than necessary by looking at all opportunities to increase our permanent/licensed network and use influx facilities when additional space is immediately needed. Simultaneously, ORR is committed to aggressively moving toward the long-term goal of acquiring enough state-licensed beds in our care provider network to reduce the need for influx facilities. Additional shelter capacity will minimize the likelihood that children remain in Border Patrol stations longer than necessary and enhance child welfare for the vulnerable population of unaccompanied children.

“ HHS will keep Congress, state, and local officials informed of future actions concerning UC matters throughout our care-provider network,” the statement said.