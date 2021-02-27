Odessa students gain national honors

Three Ector County ISD students have earned recognition through the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Aakash Angirekula, a senior at Odessa High School, and Faith Fulbright, a senior at Permian High School earned National Merit Commended Scholar honors. Sejal Yadalla, also a senior at OHS, earned National Merit Commended honors under the National Rural/Smalltown classification.

High school students enter the National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the PSAT/NMSQT test during their junior year. These students are nationally ranked based on their 2019 PSAT scores. The three students are among the top 34,000 students, or top 3 percent, out of the 1.5 million who took the 2019 PSAT.

Fulbright, 18, said it was “really awesome” to earn the recognition. She is also the class of 2021 valedictorian.

“ I was actually pretty surprised. I feel like the PSAT you don’t think of it as being as big as the SAT.

“ So when I got it, I was super surprised and super happy,” Fulbright said. “The school was really great. They made me feel really special and like I had done a really great thing. I’d say mostly I was really surprised and super happy whenever I got it.”

This year, Fulbright is involved in Kantorei, the variety choir at PHS, and she’s in Black Magic, the pop choir, Business Professionals of America, Academic Decathlon, National Honor Society and Texas Scholars.

She has been accepted to University of Texas at Austin, UT Dallas, Texas Christian University, Southern Methodist University, Oklahoma University and Belmont.

She has also applied to Cornell, Northwestern, Rice and Vanderbilt. She’ll hear back from those schools in late spring.

At UT, she’s been accepted into the Plan 2 Honors Program and the Canfield Business Honors Program.

Currently she’s a finalist for the UT Forty Acres Scholarship and the TCU Chancellor’s Scholarship.

“ I’m really excited I’m still figuring it out so I wouldn’t say I have a clear preference, but … those are the ones I’m looking forward to most,” Fulbright said.

She’s undecided on what to study, but she said she’ll probably choose business as a major and she’s deciding on whether to go to law school.

“ I really liked my high school years. I’d say I had a pretty good year, even with this year and everything. Obviously, it’s been a lot different. Even so, I feel like the administration and the teachers have kind of stepped it up this year and tried their best to make everything as normal and good as it can be,” Fulbright said.

She added that there’s been a lot of coming together this year, which she appreciated as a student and that she found her place at Permian.

She and Angirekula have known each other since elementary school.

Angirekula said receiving the commended designation was a great honor and he was proud to receive it.

He’s still awaiting some admissions decisions, but says he’ll most likely attend UT Austin.

Angirekula said he plans to major in biology and minor in finance. He is leaning toward going into medicine.

He is a member of the OHS marching band and plays clarinet; is the National Honor Society president; and a member of the International Baccalaureate program.

Angirekula added that being part of IB has been good for him and having a bit of a heavier workload has helped prepare him for what’s to come in college.

Throughout this year, Angirekula has been attending school virtually. He said you have to be more focused, but there are still benefits to attending class in person that are hard to match at home.

Angirekula’s sister was a National Merit semifinalist and his brother was a commended scholar.

There wasn’t competition within his family and they helped him along the way.

He said Fulbright getting National Merit Commended recognition doesn’t surprise him.

“ Faith is really smart. I’ve known that since elementary school …,” Angirekula said.

Yadalla has been at OHS since her sophomore year, moving here from Lock Haven, Pa., a town of about 10,000 people.

“ I was speechless, honestly. It was just a really big honor to get” and even “cooler” that she got it for the rural/smalltown designation, she said.

Yadalla said she is proud of where she came from, grateful to be in Odessa and grateful for the award.

She is undecided about where she wants to attend college, but is looking at UT Austin or UT Dallas. Yadalla wants to study biology, so she is taking the pre-med track and plans to study genetics.

Yadalla is vice president of NHS, a member of the Spanish Honor Society, an IB student, captain of the Academic Decalthlon team, is a competitive dancer, although she doesn’t compete anymore but still dances when she’s free.

She said IB has been helpful, although there is probably nothing that will fully prepare you for the college experience.

“… I think that IB definitely taught me a lot, not only about the academic rigor of college but just about intertwining all the subjects together so that it’s interdisciplinary study instead of just looking at them as completely different aspects of your education. … What IB has taught me is that everything is tied together and when you’re learning about one thing it’s totally connected to another subject. You just have to find that common thread …,” Yadalla said.

As a youngster, Yadalla moved around a lot. She was born in Chicago, but lived in New York and Philadelphia with the most time spent in Lock Haven.

Moving to Odessa was a complete culture shock “because I moved from a 10,000 person town and I had never seen other minorities around me growing up.”

“… Coming here after the first year was pretty rough for me because obviously I was adjusting and entering this world of kids who have already known each other for so many years. But after second semester sophomore year, I just really grew close to these kids and now they’re like my best friends in the whole world. I’m so grateful that I came here and I made this close community of friends and I just have this really cool, close circle of people that I can talk to about anything. I don’t think that I would have gotten to this point with people, or with myself, and be this social and confident if I hadn’t moved here so Odessa has definitely changed my life in the best way possible and I wouldn’t change coming here for anything,” Yadalla added.

She added that she wants to give back to OHS and Odessa someday “because it’s given me so much and it’s ultimately changed my life to the point where I’m just so happy to be here.”

“ When I get older, and hopefully doing some bigger things, I can find some way to give back to OHS and my community because this is really where it all started for me and I couldn’t have gotten here if it wasn’t for Odessa,” Yadalla said.