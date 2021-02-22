  • February 22, 2021

Medical examiner’s quarters viewed - Odessa American: Announcements

e-Edition Subscribe

Medical examiner’s quarters viewed

Commissioners discuss possible need for bigger building

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, February 22, 2021 6:35 pm

Medical examiner’s quarters viewed oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Ector County commissioners today will consider using federal CARES Act money to buy a bigger building for the medical examiner’s office, which is currently housed at 200-A W. Third St. in Odessa.

In their 10 a.m. session today in the county administration building at 1010 E. Eighth St., the commissioners will hear Chief Medical Investigator Ron Inge seek more supplies and a cooler with a capacity for 20 bodies.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Mike Gardner said Monday that the proposal’s feasibility had not been established. Gardner said the ME’s office had been using a mobile storage system for bodies during the pandemic, but the court was in the preliminary stage of its considerations.

They’ve been overwhelmed and are looking for a long-term solution,” he said. “I can’t speak for everyone else, but I’m not sold on it yet. I’m not sure if CARES money would cover all of it or if that’s the best way to spend it.”

Precinct 3 Commissioner Don Stringer said there was a possibility that a new ME’s building would be constructed near the sheriff’s office and jail south of town off U.S. 385. “They are understaffed and under-squarefootaged,” Stringer said.

In other business, the court will go into an executive session in part to discuss hiring a public information officer.

Gardner said a PIO “would provide a better flow of information.

We have talked about doing it and we have some interviews tomorrow,” he said. “I’m not totally sure I’m for it. We need to look into it a little bit more and see what ideas the applicants have and what benefits we would get out of it.”

Stringer said he had not considered the PIO question in depth, but hiring one would make it easier for the media to cover county government.

The court will also:

>> Discuss COVID-19-related issues and Gov. Abbott’s disaster declaration in response to last week’s statewide blizzard and power outages.

>> Accept one 30-yard trash container each from West Tex Disposal and Basin Disposal and thank the companies for their contributions in combating illegal dumping. A cubic yard of trash can be spread over 100 square feet, or a 10-by-10-foot area, at three inches of depth.

>> Consider installing additional speed limit signs at the intersection of Joan Drive and Robin Avenue in West Odessa.

>> Accept a $5,000 donation from Occidental Petroleum Corp. for the sheriff’s office.

>> Review appropriating $450,000 to hire JSA Architects and build an addition onto the sheriff’s evidence vault and armory.

>> Consider leasing property from MCA Properties for a law enforcement sub-station.

>> Discuss amending the county’s contract with Securus Technologies to implement video visitation for inmates.

>> Review hiring part-time nurses at the jail.

Posted in , , on Monday, February 22, 2021 6:35 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Got an announcement?

Got an announcement?

We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the link below and submit a form.

Submit announcement

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 21%
Winds: SSW at 6mph
Feels Like: 54°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 70°/Low 33°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 39°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 61°/Low 36°
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

thursday

weather
High 46°/Low 29°
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]